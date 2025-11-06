Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms®

The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Karns & Karns is recognized for excellence in Personal Injury and Catastrophic Injury law, reflecting the success of the founding partners.

This award validates the foundational principles that guide our firm. Our dedication ensures every client receives advocacy backed by a successful track record and peer recognition.” — Mike Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys today announced its inclusion in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® . This prestigious recognition is a testament to the firm’s commitment to legal excellence, professional expertise, and client satisfaction within the legal industry. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes confidential client and peer reviews.Karns & Karns has been recognized regionally in two key practice areas. The firm’s selection signifies a sustained high-quality legal practice and deep level of proficiency, earning this accolade alongside other distinguished firms across the nation.Commitment to Unwavering Quality and LeadershipThe Best Law Firms rankings are recognized nationally as a leading indicator of legal excellence. Firms included in the list are recognized for professional achievement based on input from both clients and industry peers. Achieving this milestone requires meeting established criteria, including having at least one lawyer recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America—an honor founding partners Michael and Bill Karns have consistently achieved."We are proud to recognize law firms that show an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction," said Philip Greer, Chief Executive Officer of Best Lawyers.This ranking reinforces the commitment demonstrated by founding partners Michael and Bill Karns to maintaining superior legal standards. The firm's success in achieving this tier designation reflects the integrity and consistent quality earned through favorable outcomes for clients.The Karns & Karns Standard: Expertise Across Key Practice AreasThis recognition reinforces the firm's foundational philosophy of combining powerful legal resources with client-centered care. The firm, known for securing over $600 million in settlements and verdicts , provides experienced advocacy across a wide spectrum of personal injury litigation.The firm’s recognized legal expertise covers critical services for clients across California, Nevada, and Texas, including, but not limited to:Motor Vehicle Accidents (MVA)Motorcycle AccidentsCommercial Vehicle AccidentsWrongful DeathCatastrophic Injury ClaimsSexual Assault and Abuse CasesSlip and Fall Injuries"This award validates the foundational principles that guide our firm," said Michael Karns, Founding Partner. "Our dedication to maintaining superior legal standards ensures that every client, regardless of the complexity of their case, receives experienced advocacy backed by a successful track record and verified peer recognition."This level of professional recognition supports the firm's ability to tackle high-stakes litigation against large corporate defendants, including major insurance carriers. The firm's standard client services underscore its reliability: free, confidential consultations and a No-Win, No-Fee guarantee.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns & Karns is a premier personal injury law firm with a widespread presence across California, Nevada, and Texas. The firm combines extensive trial experience with an unwavering commitment to advocacy and specialized client support, evidenced by its consistent inclusion in prestigious peer-review and client satisfaction rankings.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

