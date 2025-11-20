Donna Riccardo to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donna Riccardo, founder of Red Stiletto – Get to the Point!, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she shares how courage, clarity, and authenticity have shaped her approach to empowering others in public speaking.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Riccardo explores how transforming fear into action and embracing vulnerability can strengthen leadership presence and unlock opportunities for growth. She breaks down how identifying core values and practicing authentic communication can deepen trust and drive lasting impact.“Even the smallest step can ignite extraordinary change,” said Riccardo.Donna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/donna-riccardo

