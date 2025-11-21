Jackson’s Announces Black Friday Sale on Super Veggie Straws, Featuring Better-For-You Snacking

Super Veggie Straws Variety Pack Super Veggie Straws for Dips

America's Fastest-Growing Snack Brand Delivers Premium Avocado Oil Veggie Straws at Unbeatable Holiday Pricing

MUSKEGO, WI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackson’s, the Snack Super™ brand powered by avocado oil, real veggie ingredients and super flavors, is thrilled to announce an exclusive 30% discount on their innovative Super Veggie Straws lineup for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon . This limited-time offer makes the brand's game-changing veggie snacks more accessible to health-conscious consumers seeking better-for-you alternatives during the holiday shopping season.Unlike conventional veggie straws that rely primarily on potato starch and seed oils, Jackson's Super Veggie Straws are crafted from a proprietary blend of yellow peas, brown rice, cassava, and sweet potato that is fried in premium avocado oil and seasoned to perfection. The company invested nearly two years in perfecting the formula to create a product that delivers both nutritional value and exceptional taste."We launched this company to help families like ours find better snack options, and every Jackson's product still follows that same mission: real, craveable snacks made without seed oils," said co-founders Megan and Scott Reamer. "Our Super Veggie Straws are fried exclusively in premium avocado oil and crafted with ingredients you can actually pronounce and proudly share with your family."The Super Veggie Straws are available in three bold flavors:Sea Salt – Classic, perfectly balanced seasoning with addictive crunchCheddar – Rich, dairy-free cheese flavor with bold tasteRanch – Creamy, herby seasoning ideal for dippingJackson's Super Veggie Straws address the growing consumer demand for clean-label, allergen-friendly snacks. Each product is:Non-GMO certifiedVegan and kosherFree from the top nine allergens – including nuts, dairy, and glutenCooked in premium avocado oilThe sturdy, scoopable shape makes them ideal for pairing with dips during holiday gatherings, while their allergen-friendly profile ensures they're safe for school lunches and family sharing.Jackson's began when the founders sought healthier snack options for their son, Jackson, who faced health challenges. That family mission has evolved into a nationally recognized brand available at major retailers including Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and more.The 30% discount on Jackson's Super Veggie Straws will be available exclusively on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Through strategic partnership with Space Command , the San Diego-based Full Service Amazon agency, Jackson's has optimized their online presence to reach more health-conscious consumers during peak shopping events like Black Friday.About Jackson'sJackson’s is the original crusader of snacks made with premium avocado oil and better ingredients. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson’s was inspired by their son Jackson’s health journey and created from a mission to make low-inflammation snacks using real, nutrient-rich ingredients. That mission lives on in every bag, as the company continues to cook each batch in 100% avocado oil for a superior crunch and clean taste. Jackson’s proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank’s Rohan Oza, Jackson’s has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, 7-Eleven, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson’s one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson’s snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.