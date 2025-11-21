Save The Girls Announces Bella Clutch Black Friday Collection Benefiting Breast Cancer Research

Bella Clutch

Woman-Owned Touch Screen Purse Brand Born from Breast Cancer Mission Offers Hands-Free Innovation This Holiday Weekend

The Bella Clutch delivers everything our customers love—instant phone access, RFID protection, and beautiful design—in a perfectly sized package that transitions effortlessly from day to night." — Save The Girls team

BELLEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save The Girls, the woman-owned innovator behind touch screen purses trusted by millions, announces 20% off their bestselling Bella Clutch collection on Amazon from November 20th through December 2nd. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion celebrates the brand's mission-driven approach to fashion that keeps women connected, organized, and supporting breast cancer research with every purchase.Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Tami Lange, Save The Girls began with a simple, personal problem. After seeing her sister-in-law — a breast cancer survivor — tuck her phone into her bra to keep it safe, and then experiencing her own daughters losing two phones in a single week, Lange set out to create a better way for women to carry their essentials.What started as a practical solution has since grown into a movement. Save The Girls has sold more than 9 million products and remains deeply committed to the cause that inspired it. The company donates 10% of all profits to breast cancer research, contributing over $112,000 to the American Cancer Society to date.The Bella Clutch represents the evolution of Save The Girls' signature innovation: good things truly do come in small packages. This compact crossbody and clutch purse combines the brand's revolutionary see-through touch screen window with sleek, smart functionality designed for the modern woman who refuses to choose between style and convenience."We created Save The Girls because women deserve better than fumbling for their phones or compromising their health," says the Save The Girls team. "The Bella Clutch delivers everything our customers love—instant phone access, RFID protection, and beautiful design—in a perfectly sized package that transitions effortlessly from day to night."The Bella Clutch features a protective touch screen window that allows users to make calls, answer texts, and browse social media without removing their phone from the purse. Available in multiple colors including classic black, the vegan leather design includes three credit card slots with RFID protection, a spacious interior zippered pocket, and a handy front pocket for quick-access items. The removable and adjustable shoulder strap offers versatility as a crossbody bag, clutch, or wristlet.Compatible with most smartphones up to 3.25" wide by 6.5" tall—including iPhones, Androids, Galaxy, and Motorola devices—the Bella Clutch's compact exterior dimensions make it ideal for hassle-free security checks at stadiums, concerts, and events while its thoughtful interior organization keeps essentials sorted and accessible.Beyond the Bella, Save The Girls offers an extensive collection of touch screen purses and Clip & Go phone accessories, each designed to solve real problems women face daily. From larger styles like the Zoe and Boca collections with expanded card slots to the innovative Clip & Go straps that transform any phone into a hands-free crossbody, the brand's commitment to form meeting function resonates across every product line.The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, coordinated through Space Command , a top San Diego-based Amazon agency managing Save The Girls' marketplace presence, makes the brand's life-changing accessories more accessible during the busiest shopping weekend of the year.After quitting her job of 20 years to pursue her vision, Lange traveled to Asia to find manufacturers who could bring her innovative designs to life. Today, Save The Girls operates from a Belleville warehouse and has grown from a family frustration into a thriving business that has provided purses to celebrities including Taylor Swift, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Gladys Knight, while appearing in gift bags at the Oscars and Billboard Music Awards.Every Save The Girls purchase supports the brand's ongoing mission to provide safer alternatives to carrying phones against the body while funding critical breast cancer research. The company's vegan leather products are cruelty-free, reflecting the values of the women who design, manufacture, and purchase them. Additional styles and colors are available at SaveTheGirls.com The Bella Clutch collection features 20% off on Amazon from November 20th through December 2nd, making it an ideal gift for the modern woman who values both style and functionality.About Save The GirlsSave The Girls is a woman-owned company founded in 2017 by Tami Lange after witnessing her breast cancer survivor sister-in-law store her phone in her bra. Based in Belleville, Illinois, the brand creates innovative touch screen purses and accessories that keep phones accessible and fully functional without removal, allowing women to stay connected hands-free. With over 9 million products sold to more than 100,000+ happy customers, Save The Girls has donated over $112,000 to breast cancer research through its commitment to donate 10% of all profits to the American Cancer Society. All products feature high-quality vegan leather and thoughtful designs that blend fashion with purpose.

