Granville Island Pet Treatery Announces Premium Single-Ingredient Holiday Treats for Pets

Vancouver's 40-Year-Old Pet Bakery Offers 20% Off Dehydrated Sardine and Salmon Treats—The Ultimate "Don't Forget Your Pet" Gift

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pet parents check off their holiday shopping lists, the family-owned company reminds customers that furry family members deserve premium nutrition too. Pet Treatery announces 20% off its premium dehydrated sardine and salmon treats on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.Founded in 1985 in an old train caboose on artisan Granville Island as Vancouver's first pet bakery, Granville Pet Treatery has spent four decades perfecting single-ingredient treats that pets actually crave. The company's flagship dehydrated sardines feature 100% raw sardines imported from Vietnam with zero additives, preservatives, or salt.These powerhouse treats pack serious nutritional benefits. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), they promote healthier skin, shinier coats, and better cognitive function. High in L-taurine for heart and eye health, the sardines provide exceptional joint support while serving as perfect high-value training rewards. The grain-free, allergen-friendly formula works for pets with sensitive stomachs.For pets who prefer salmon, Pet Treatery's dehydrated wild salmon treats deliver the same single-ingredient purity. Slowly dehydrated to preserve natural nutrients, vitamins, and healthy oils, these treats provide premium protein supporting overall wellness. The dehydration process preserves vitamins D and B12, selenium for immune support, and natural oils promoting coat brilliance.The holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to stock up. Available in 3.17 oz packs for training and travel, 6.3 oz standard bags, and 14.11 oz value sizes for multi-pet households, both sardine and salmon varieties let pet owners provide variety while maintaining nutritional quality. Space Command , the San Diego-based Amazon agency managing Granville's Amazon presence, has helped position these premium treats to reach pet parents nationwide during the crucial holiday shopping season.The 20% discount runs exclusively on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.For more information, visit pettreatery.com.

