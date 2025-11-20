'Tis the Season! Annual Tree Cutting Tradition Promotes NYS Chris...

This Monday, New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball will lead the Department’s annual tree cutting ceremony at Bell’s Christmas Trees in Accord. The tradition promotes the purchase of New York State grown Christmas trees by encouraging consumers to shop local as they pick out their trees this holiday season. In addition, the Department will honor Bell’s Christmas Trees as a longstanding member of the NYS Grown & Certified program, the State’s marketing program that showcases local farms who adhere to higher standards for environmental and food safety practices. After the ceremonial tree-cutting, the 8-foot Fralsam Fir, a Fraser-Balsam hybrid, will be displayed at the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center, greeting visitors just in time for the busiest travel and shopping days of the year!

WHEN:

Monday, November 24, 11:00 am

WHERE:

Bell’s Christmas Trees

647 Mettacahonts Road

Accord, NY 12404

WHO: