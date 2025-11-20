Governor Hochul Announces Belgioioso Cheese to Invest $23 Million...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Wisconsin-based cheesemaker BelGioioso Cheese will upgrade and expand operations in New York State. The company will invest over $23 million at its facilities in Glenville, Schenectady County, and Campbell, Steuben County, committing to creating at least 30 new jobs between the two sites. In addition to the direct job creation goals, this expansion will also see the utilization of an additional 100 million pounds of milk from New York State’s dedicated dairy farmers. Empire State Development has agreed to support the project with up to $1.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

“This decision by BelGioioso to further expand its operations upstate marks yet another chapter in New York’s agricultural success story,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s dairy industry serves as a crucial economic engine for our state, and we are grateful to this successful company for its continued commitment to these communities, and to area dairy farmers, who always work hard to help position our state as one of the nation’s top dairy producers.”

Founded in 1979, BelGioioso Cheese operates eleven plants that make over 30 varieties of Italian cheeses. At the 2025 Great New York State Fair Dairy Competition, BelGioioso brands took home seven medals, including three First Place Gold medals for Polly-O Low Moisture Whole Milk String Cheese, Polly-O New York Style Impastata, and Cappiello Natural Hickory Smoked Fresh Mozzarella.

In 2020, BelGioioso Cheese completed construction on a $25 million, 96,000-square-foot cheese plant in the Glenville Business and Technology Park in the Capital Region. The Glenville campus includes a manufacturing plant, and a distribution center built in 2022 – both of which will continue to facilitate growth. Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority has agreed to provide a $150,000 capital grant to support this project, and a sales tax exemption for construction materials and supplies.

In 2021, the company purchased the Polly-O brand and its plant in Campbell in the Southern Tier. The Campbell facility was constructed in 1938 and as part of this project is undergoing upgrades to its existing infrastructure, continuing modernization efforts, including the addition of product lines to allow continued growth. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency is also providing assistance for the project. Now underway, the upgrades at both facilities are expected to be completed by late 2027.

Polly-O General Manager Timothy Cronin said, “New York State plays a vital role in our success, and this investment reflects our commitment to the local communities, dairy farmers, and team members who help us craft our specialty cheeses every day. The Polly-O brand has a long and meaningful history in New York, and the Auricchio family has been dedicated to traditional cheesemaking for generations. The quality of milk produced in New York and the strong support from State and local partners make it possible for us to continue growing our operations here. We look forward to expanding our facilities, adding jobs, and strengthening our long-standing relationships with New York dairy farmers so we can honor both the BelGioioso and Polly-O cheesemaking traditions for generations to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This continued partnership with BelGioioso Cheese highlights Governor Hochul's commitment to New York State's agribusiness industry and will further grow the company's presence in the Capital Region and Southern Tier. Through this expansion, BelGioioso is committing to creating more top-quality jobs, which will support New York's dairy farmers and increase the state's role as a leading dairy manufacturer.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “We’re thrilled that BelGioioso has decided to expand their roots here in New York State, growing their operations both in the Mohawk Valley and in the Southern Tier. This is great news for New York’s dairy farmers, who will be supplying milk to this state-of-the-art processing facility. I thank Governor Hochul, BelGioioso, and our partners at Empire State Development for this terrific investment in New York’s dairy community.”

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made significant strides in expanding the dairy manufacturing sector in New York. In the last few years, New York has celebrated investments across the state, including a $650 million fairlife production plant in Webster, a $30 million expansion to the Agri-Mark cheese manufacturing facility in Chateaugay, a new $1.2 billion Chobani facility in Rome, Oneida County, and more, helping New York continue to be the leading producer of milk in the Northeast. There are currently nearly 300 world-recognized dairy processing plants across New York.

New York State has roughly 3,000 dairy farms that produce over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth-largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the state’s economy by generating nearly half of the state’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers. New York's unique and talented dairy producers and processors contribute significantly to the state’s agriculture industry, economy and the health of our communities.

Governor Hochul remains committed to supporting New York’s dairy farmers, including funding critical programs announced in her Executive Budgets for modernizing farms, improving infrastructure, and supporting environmental sustainability. The Fiscal Year 2025 Budget included $34 million in capital funding over two years to expand on-farm milk storage capacity, improve efficiencies, invest in milk transfer systems, cooling technologies, and other projects to further opportunities for dairy farmers to transport or store their products.

In June, as part of that program, the Governor announced nearly $21.6 million had been awarded to 103 farms across the state to help dairy farmers and dairy cooperatives purchase new equipment, enhance storage, and strengthen their operations, particularly as they face extreme weather events. A second round of $10 million was dedicated to the program in the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget. In addition, the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget also included a nearly $82 million investment in agricultural stewardship programs and initiatives, such as the Climate Resilient Farming grant program and the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management, that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change.

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "Thanks to BelGioioso's Cheese, Glenville has become the cheese capital of Upstate New York and is giving Plymouth, Wisconsin a run for its money. BelGioioso’s decision to keep growing here in Glenville is great news for the Capital Region and especially for our local dairy farmers as the nation's fifth-largest dairy state. These are good jobs, real investment in our Schenectady County communities, and a strong vote of confidence in our local, state-leading workforce. BelGioioso's success is in the cheese- they took home seven medals at last year’s New York State Fair, including three golds, and will now be using an additional 100 million pounds of New York milk from our dairy farmers each year, who are the beating hearts of our Upstate New York economy. I’m thrilled to see them deepen their roots here in Glenville and to see them continue strengthening our Capital Region's dairy future.”

State Senator Thomas F. O'Mara said, “New York State enjoys a long and proud history as one of the nation’s leading dairy states and every step we take to keep this industry strong is critical to the future of our Upstate economies. This decision by BelGioioso Cheese to upgrade and expands its operations in Steuben County is very positive economic news for area workers who will benefit from the new jobs being created, as well as for dairy farmers who will see increased economic opportunities.”

Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh said, “I’m excited that BelGioioso is expanding its investment in the Capital Region, right here in Glenville. The resources the company is committing to our area will have a lasting economic impact, creating new jobs, supporting more of our local dairy farmers, and reinforcing the reputation of this first-class business. My thanks to Empire State Development for supporting this project through the Excelsior Jobs Program tax credit, I cannot wait to see all the great things which will be done here.”

Assemblymember Philip A. Palmesano said, “One of the most effective investments New York State can make is to invest in the future of our leading dairy industry. The expansion of BelGioioso Cheese in Steuben County is exciting news. It will create good new jobs and strengthen the economic climate for dairy farmers. That’s a win-win that couldn’t arrive at a better time and we are grateful to BelGioioso Cheese for the company’s commitment to our farmers, workers, and the region as a whole.”

Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority Chairman Ray Gillen said, “We thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development and NYS Ag & Markets for their unwavering commitment to the Upstate dairy industry and to the growing presence of major food production facilities like BelGioioso. Schenectady County was so proud when BelGioioso selected our community for their first manufacturing plant in New York State and today’s announcement marks their third major expansion bringing new construction work and good paying food production jobs to the Glenville Business & Technology Park.”

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “BelGioioso’s continued growth in Schenectady County highlights the strength of our local economy and the value of strong public–private partnerships. This investment builds on years of collaboration and strategic investment that have helped make Schenectady County a destination for business growth and innovation. By expanding here, BelGioioso is reinforcing its commitment to our community and helping ensure that Schenectady County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Steuben County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director, James C. Johnson said, “The Steuben County IDA is proud to continue supporting BelGioioso’s ongoing growth in our community. Since 1938, the Campbell Plant has produced cheese and bolstered local dairy farmers throughout Steuben County and beyond. This expansion will further strengthen the storied Polly O brand, founded in Campbell and welcomed home by BelGioioso in 2021. Our assistance with this project will help the company deepen its investment in our community and create new jobs for Steuben County residents.”

Accelerating Economic Development in the Southern Tier

Today's announcement complements “Southern Tier Soaring,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving next-generation innovation. More information is available here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.