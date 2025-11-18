Governor Hochul Announces $10 Million Available to Support Animal...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $10 million is available to support animal shelters, rescues and humane societies in making critical infrastructure upgrades at their facilities. As part of the funding, $1 million will be dedicated specifically to sheltering organizations not under contract with municipalities or regions. The New York State's Companion Animal Capital Fund, the first state-funded program in the nation to support animal shelter improvement projects, will enhance animal care at shelters and ultimately help to ensure increased adoptions for New York's dogs and cats.

“As we enter the eighth round of funding for the Companion Animal Capital Fund, the importance of this critical funding cannot be overstated,” Governor Hochul said. “Animal shelters and humane societies are essential in providing a safe, caring environment for companion animals as they wait for their forever homes. This funding continues to make a meaningful difference by equipping these facilities with the resources they need to enhance animal care and welfare.”

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Companion animals are family members who deserve the best care possible. New York's Companion Animal Capital Fund is making a real difference by helping shelters and humane organizations make critical upgrades that improve animal care, safety, and operational efficiency. This latest funding builds on our success, enabling these vital organizations to better serve their communities and increase the number of animals finding loving homes.”

New York Animal Protection Federation Executive Director Libby Post said, “Once again, New York State is leading the way in enhancing the lives of homeless companion animals. The Companion Animal Capital Fund has been crucial to shelters ability to improve their buildings or fund specific projects when building new facilities. Our members’ appreciation and thanks go to the Governor and the Legislature for their on-going support for this crucial funding stream. It has truly made a difference for thousands of animals living in shelters across the state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Animal shelters, rescues, and humane societies provide critical support to pets in need and give New Yorkers the space and opportunity to adopt those animals, enriching their lives for years to come. Our state’s Companion Animal Capital Fund supports this goal by providing financial assistance for facility upgrades, improving the quality of care offered. I want to thank the Governor for extending another round of funding and I will continue to champion this program as the legislative session begins in January.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “New York's animal shelters are dedicated to providing the highest quality care to companion animals, as they await their forever homes. Since 2017, our Companion Animal Capital Fund has helped animal shelters across the state make much-needed improvements to their facilities. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my legislative colleagues for supporting this 8th round of funding. It is a wise investment, with lasting rewards.”

Since the launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program in 2017, the state has dedicated over $48 million to the program, including the $10 million announced today. In total, 161 projects have been awarded across New York so far.

Administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the program provides grants to eligible municipal and incorporated not-for-profit pounds, shelters, humane societies, and rescue facilities to offset the costs associated with capital projects, such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities, or building more efficient shelters to reduce overall operational costs. Projects funded in 2025 included updates to living spaces for dogs and cats, improved HVAC and heating systems, expansions to facilities to improve medical care, as well as additional infrastructure updates.

A total of $10 million is available through Round 8 of the program. Of that, $1 million will be reserved for projects in municipalities or regions including pounds, shelters, humane societies, or rescue facilities (excluding residence-operated rescues) that are registered with the Department and demonstrate providing similar pound or shelter services but are not operated by or contracted with municipalities. Applicants need to provide a minimum of 10 percent of the total project costs. More information about eligibility and how to apply can be found here. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on January 30, 2026.