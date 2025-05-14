Christenson Transportation Receives Prestigious Career Catalyst Award from Next Generation in Trucking Association

Next Generation in Trucking Career Catalyst Award given to Christenson Transportation

Christenson Transportation is proud to have been recognized as one of the Next Generation in Trucking Association’s 2025 Career Catalyst Award recipients.

We understand that attracting young talent requires us to adapt and innovate. By creating a workplace that prioritizes relationships, mentorship, and technological integration.” — RayVaun Christenson, Vice President

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christenson Transportation is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the recipients of the Next Generation in Trucking Association ’s 2025 Career Catalyst Award. This newly established award program acknowledges trucking companies committed to attracting and mentoring younger individuals entering the workforce.“We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our efforts in cultivating the next generation of professional drivers and technicians,” said RayVaun Christenson , Vice President of Christenson Transportation. “At Christenson Transportation, we believe in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers young professionals to thrive in the trucking industry.”The 2025 Career Catalyst Award highlights companies that implement innovative strategies to promote trucking as a top choice for high school and college graduates. Christenson Transportation is dedicated to creating accessible career pathways, comprehensive training programs, and mentorship opportunities that build a strong foundation for new team members.Christenson Transportation actively collaborates with local high schools and community colleges to establish CDL programs, making it easier for students to gain hands-on experience and explore career opportunities in the trucking industry. The company is also dedicated to incorporating modern technology in their operations, enhancing the job experience for younger workers.“We understand that attracting young talent requires us to adapt and innovate,” said RayVaun Christenson. “By creating a workplace that prioritizes relationships, mentorship, and technological integration, we’re proud to showcase trucking as a rewarding and fulfilling career option.”As part of their commitment to the next generation, Christenson Transportation invests in career development and outreach initiatives aimed at younger audiences, ultimately bridging the gap between educational institutions and industry opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.