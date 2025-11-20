Colleen Marquez to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colleen Marquez, visionary realtor and founder of Home on the Rock Real Estate Team, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on leadership, resilience, and purpose-driven business.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. Hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, the show features influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Marquez explores building a business rooted in integrity, inclusion, and impact—helping families find homes that honor their worth and empowering women to lead boldly. She breaks down how strategic guidance, empathy, and design-focused marketing can transform client experiences. Viewers will walk away with actionable insights on leadership and creating spaces that reflect dignity and belonging.“Run your race,” said Marquez.Colleen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, find out more at you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/colleen-marquez

