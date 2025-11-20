Cindy Koza to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Koza, entrepreneur, caregiver, and advocate for social justice, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she will share insights on transforming fear into action, building purpose-driven businesses, and creating inclusive communities.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential people from all walks of life whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Koza explores how reimagining caregiving and mental health services can provide dignity, empowerment, and opportunity to those often overlooked. She breaks down how acting with courage, creativity, and integrity can create ripple effects that change lives. Viewers will walk away with actionable lessons on resilience, leadership, and impact."Success isn’t about titles or revenue—it’s about showing up when no one else will," said Koza.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/cindy-koza

