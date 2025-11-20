Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,573 in the last 365 days.

Cindy Koza to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy Koza, entrepreneur, caregiver, and advocate for social justice, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she will share insights on transforming fear into action, building purpose-driven businesses, and creating inclusive communities.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential people from all walks of life whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Koza explores how reimagining caregiving and mental health services can provide dignity, empowerment, and opportunity to those often overlooked. She breaks down how acting with courage, creativity, and integrity can create ripple effects that change lives. Viewers will walk away with actionable lessons on resilience, leadership, and impact.

"Success isn’t about titles or revenue—it’s about showing up when no one else will," said Koza.

Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/cindy-koza

Cindy Koza
Women in Power
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cindy Koza to Appear on Women In Power TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more