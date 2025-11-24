Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Appoints Kathleen Costello as Chief Executive Officer

Kathleen Costello, Chief Executive Officer, Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

The CMSC Board of Governors announces the appointment of Kathleen Costello, CRNP, MSCN, as Chief Executive Officer, of CMSC effective immediately.

We are confident that under Kathleen's direction, the CMSC will continue to elevate MS care, foster collaboration across disciplines, and empower healthcare professionals worldwide." — Jeffrey Wilken, PhD, President, CMSC Board of Governors

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Board of Governors is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen Costello, CRNP, MSCN, as Chief Executive Officer of the CMSC, effective immediately. Costello has served as Interim CEO since January 2025.

With more than three decades of experience advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care, education, and advocacy, Costello is a recognized leader in the MS community. A certified nurse practitioner and MS-certified nurse, she has dedicated her career to improving the lives of individuals living with MS through clinical excellence, innovative program development, and professional education.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Costello served as Chief Operating Officer of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, was a member of the CMSC Board of Governors, and is a past president of the International Organization of MS Nurses (IOMSN). Her deep understanding of multidisciplinary MS care and long-standing connection to the CMSC uniquely position her to lead the organization into its next phase of growth and innovation.

“Kathleen’s leadership, compassion, and vision have already strengthened the CMSC during her tenure as Interim CEO. We are confident that under her direction, the CMSC will continue to elevate MS care, foster collaboration across disciplines, and empower healthcare professionals worldwide,” said

Jeffrey Wilken, PhD, President, CMSC Board of Governors

The CMSC remains steadfast in its mission to enhance the quality of MS care through collaboration, education, and research. Under Costello’s leadership, the organization will continue to expand its reach and impact within the MS community.

About the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

The CMSC is the leading organization for MS healthcare professionals, providing education, research, and resources to improve the quality of care for those living with multiple sclerosis. With a multidisciplinary membership representing all facets of MS care, the CMSC fosters collaboration and innovation across the global MS community.

The CMSC holds an Annual Meeting that is the premier North American event for healthcare professionals and researchers engaged in MS care.

Learn more at www.mscare.org.

