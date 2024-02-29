Chris Kanik, Founder, Smart Cups, the World's First Printed Beverage, to Keynote TEAMWORKS 2024

https://teamworks-mainevent.com Chris Kanik, Founder, Smart Cups, to Keynote at TEAMWORKS 2024

The Main Event for Midwest Chapter of Society of Cosmetic Chemists (MWSCC) to Feature Sustainability Innovator, “Pure Imagination,” Technical Symposium & Expo

We are excited to have Chris Kanik deliver the Keynote at TEAMWORKS and provide inspiring and actionable information on how we all can tap into our imaginations and become more creative and innovative” — Amanda Rountree, Chair, TEAMWORKS

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (MWSCC) main event, TEAMWORKS, announces that Chris Kanik, CEO and Founder of Smart Cups, will deliver a Keynote Address on “The Fight for Progress: Smart Cups’ Willy Wonka-Inspired Innovation Saga.“ Taking place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, TEAMWORKS is a one-day conference and trade show for beauty, personal care and household ingredients, formulations, delivery innovations and product development at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Kanik will enlighten attendees on how he invented sustainability-driven technology providing healthier and delicious beverage options and how this same technology can apply to creating more sustainable consumables including cosmetics. Smart Cups employs a unique, novel approach of printing water-based products directly onto surfaces, aiming to advance sustainability and reduce waste in consumable product, termed active ingredient printing.

At age 10, Kanik took his first chemistry class and at 14, he'd joined a research team at Rutgers University. By 16, he was fully enrolled in college courses as an American Chemical Scholar. After a few twists in turns, including returning to finish out his high school studies and conceptualizing the core of a NASA-funded Rutgers project, Kanik ultimately launched Smart Cups, a product that has caught the attention and support of folks as wide ranging as Mike Tyson and film producer Rob Hickman, as well as becoming the season one winner of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars on FOX.

“Smart Cups Technology is a patented delivery system based on proprietary printing technology which allows the printing of ingredients on any surface. With the ability to print mouthwash, beverages, laundry detergent, nutrients and more on the walls of a container, Smart Cups Technology eliminates the need to ship liquid from the manufacturer to the consumer offering a mindful path forward for all industries,” said Chris Kanik, CEO & Founder of Smart Cups.

Following the Keynote will be the “Pure Imagination” Technical Symposium with sessions that include “Patent Protection Strategies for Cosmetics;” “Precision Fermentation Turns Pure Imagination into Reality with Innovative Skin-Identical Collagen;” “Unleash Formulators Imagination with Digital Solution powered by A.I. and Push the Boundaries of Cosmetic Product Development;” “Elevating Cosmetics and Eco-Home Solutions through Sustainable Innovation: Unlocking the Potential of Upcycled Coffee Extracts:” and “Swirl Technology: Turning an Industry on Its Cans.”

The Technical Symposium will end with a motivating presentation on “Ignite Imagine by Leveraging Emotional Intelligence (EQ),” delivered by Ellen Feldman Ornato, Partner, Bolder Company.

TEAMWORKS 2024 will also feature an expo floor with more then 150 Leading manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of raw materials, ingredients and more. A Presentation Theater during expo hours will feature select exhibitors and address technical issues and the innovations/solutions that will assist in all aspects of formulation. Student Posters will also be on display during the expo hours.

“We are excited to have Chris Kanik deliver the Keynote at TEAMWORKS and provide inspiring and actionable information on how we all can tap into our imaginations and become more creative and innovative. This year’s TEAMWORKS will provide the Midwest region with unmatched education, networking and industry opportunities,” said Amanda Rountree, Chair, TEAMWORKS, Midwest Chapter SCC.

The popular social night event, that is a key component to attendees’ overall TEAMWORKS experience, will take place that night at Joe’s Live in nearby Bub City. Registration for TEAMWORKS 2024 and ticket sales for the social event can be found here: https://teamworks-mainevent.com/. For exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities, contact teamworks@midwestscc.org.

###

About Midwest Society of Cosmetic Chemists (MWSCC)

The Society of Cosmetic Chemists Midwest Chapter, Inc. is a professional organization for cosmetic chemists located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. There are 18 chapters in total that make up the national Society of Cosmetic Chemists. The association is dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. For more information visit: https://www.scconline.org/midwestSCC