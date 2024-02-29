“Highest: In the Room,” a New Podcast Series Lit by CWCBExpo

A new podcast series that discusses the business of cannabis in a LIT way.

New York’s Premier Cannabis Business Trade Show Launches New Unfiltered Program Featuring Power Players in Cannabis & Hosted by Influencer & Entrepreneur, KymB

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CWCBExpo, the premier cannabis business trade show and conference for 10 years at the Javits Center in New York City, has launched a new podcast series. “Highest: In the Room,” will feature top cannabis industry players discussing their pathways to success as well as feature candid conversations about current market opportunities.

Cannabis influencer and entrepreneur, Kymberly Byrnes “KymB” will be the host of the podcast. KymB is Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of TribeTokes, a women-owned and operated cannabis brand that creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer.

The inaugural guest on “Highest: In the Room,” will be Bill and Jeff Levers, Founders of Beard Bros Pharms. Beard Bros Pharms is a multi-state cannabis brand, advocacy and consulting firm, and grassroots media magnate.

Upcoming guests of “Highest: In the Room” include Coss Marte, Owner, Conbud + Conbody; Parisa Rad, The Marijuana Momma; and Jane West, Founder of Women Grow and The Jane West Brand.

“From the weed capital of the world, New York City, I will be talking to top cannabis players who have pushed through the doors of opportunity. I am excited to share their real stories, uncut and unfiltered, from the highest in the room,” said KymB, host, “Highest: In the Room.”

“These conversations are important now that the 100 year prohibition stranglehold has loosened and making the insight from our guests invaluable on how to navigate this evolving industry of innovation, technology and green,” she added.

Plans are underway for the biggest and most immersive 10th Annual CWCBExpo New York, June 5-6, 2024 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Highlights will include an energetic exhibit floor; a relevant conference program with expert speakers in finance, start-ups, investing, science and technology; and non-stop networking opportunities including a Rooftop Biz Bash and the Industry Yacht Party. Debuting alongside the Women’s Pavilion, that features established sponsors and businesses that employ, support and mentor women to become executives, will be a “Women in Cannabis” Luncheon with presentations from industry pioneers and trailblazers.

“CWCBExpo is honored to sponsor ‘Highest: In the Room,’ and underscores our commitment to support and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave, courageous and committed entrepreneurs, business owners and advocates who have helped shape the cannabis industry and its continued economic and cultural impact,” said Christine Ianuzzi, CEO, CWCBExpo.

To listen to “Highest: In the Room,” go to: https://cwcbexpo.com/podcast/. Early bird registration is in effect for CWCBExpo New York, visit: www.cwcbexpo.com. For more information on sponsoring or exhibiting contact: cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

