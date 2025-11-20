Corina Fitch to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corina Fitch, RN, midwife, and founder of My Moon, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she shares how intuition, empowerment, and conscious leadership guide her mission to support women through self-discovery and transformation.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Fitch explores how reconnecting with purpose, honoring inner wisdom, and creating space for authenticity allow women to lead with confidence and clarity. She breaks down how nurturing the mind-body connection can transform challenges into powerful catalysts for growth.“When women return to themselves, they return to their power,” said Fitch.Corina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/corina-fitch

