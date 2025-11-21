Vici Launches adtini: A Digital Sales Enablement Tool Exclusively for Partners

A Sneak Peek in Vici's Proprietary Sales Enablement and Proposal Automation Platform - adtini

Agencies today need more than execution — they need a partner invested in their growth. adtini gives our partners the tools, insights, and support to move faster, pitch smarter, and grow more revenue.” — Greg Mosley, Vice President of Partner Success

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vici today announced the launch of adtini, an innovative MarTech platform built exclusively for small and mid-level agencies looking to scale digital revenue with less complexity. Agencies no longer need to juggle disconnected tools or rely on time-consuming workflows — adtini brings prospecting, pitching, and closing into one powerful, partner-only ecosystem.

Designed for agencies focused on accelerating growth, adtini combines cutting-edge pre-sale tools, automated proposal generation, and real-time insights to help teams move faster and win more business. With regularly updated FAQs, built-in education, and weekly webinars, partners can build true digital expertise and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

According to the 2025 Agency Core Research Report, 43% of agency leaders say their biggest challenge isn’t AI — it’s maintaining a consistent pipeline of prospects.

Key Highlights of adtini:

Tailored to Your Business Needs

Agencies can customize adtini to align with their specific business requirements. The platform supports role-based filtering, ensuring each agency user only sees the client data relevant to them. By giving Account Executives a centralized view of their proposals and orders, adtini empowers them with clarity, speed, and the confidence to close more deals.

Sales Tools That Move the Needle

With over 35 digital products at their fingertips, partners can confidently pitch, sell, and retain more business. From ad specs and market research to digital audits, hot zip reports, and branded proposals with e-signature magic links, adtini arms sellers with professional, data-backed tools that meaningfully shorten the sales cycle.

A Faster Path to Revenue — By More Than 50%

Automation and instant proposals inside adtini accelerate the sales cycle by more than 50%, helping agencies respond faster, pitch faster, and win faster.

Frictionless Proposals & Presentations

Proposals, RFPs, and forecasting all live inside adtini — eliminating fragmented workflows that slow agencies down. Faster turnaround equals faster closes, giving partners a competitive advantage in crowded pitches.

Integrated Access Across Tools

One login now connects partners to Reporting Zone, client management, and forms. adtini replaces the former Partner Support Portal, consolidating all resources, FAQs, and webinars into a single platform with over 3,000 active users.

White-Labeled Execution Without Overhead

Last year, 70% of agencies reported losing clients and most had no upsell plan. adtini solves this by giving partners access to Vici’s full squad of trainers, media buyers, SEO specialists, PPC copywriters, and more — without adding salaries to their payroll.

35+ High-Margin Digital Products

Every product inside adtini has been tested and proven by Vici. From co-op database targeting to wholesale CPMs and flexible pricing, partners can expand offerings confidently and grow retainers.

Increased Close Rates & RFP Volume

adtini improves sales performance across the board, helping partners achieve:

- 30% higher close rates

- 75% more RFP submissions thanks to automation and frictionless request flows

Built-In Sales Metrics for Smarter Decisions

adtini tracks RFP/IO close ratios, average deal size, and sales cycle length so agencies can identify bottlenecks and replicate what works. Real-time visibility ensures teams have a single source of truth for sales and performance.

With adtini — and Vici’s no-platform-fee philosophy — the company has greatly reduced friction for agencies, delivering accessible tools that have generated more than 6,000 Requests for Proposals representing over $115 million in revenue opportunities.

**About Vici**

Vici partners with traditional local media companies and advertising agencies nationwide, empowering them to deliver a full suite of white-labeled digital marketing products and services. Founded in 2014, Vici specializes in digital media planning, sales training, online ad buying, campaign optimization, and performance reporting — all powered by a multi-platform, data-driven approach.

adtini, Vici’s proprietary sales enablement and proposal automation platform, streamlines the pre-sales process by generating client-ready proposals, ad specifications, research reports, digital audits, and more. Named twice to the Deloitte Fast 500 list, Vici is also recognized as one of Philadelphia’s Best Places to Work in 2025. Learn more at https://www.vicimediainc.com/adtini.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.