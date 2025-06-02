Vici Unveils a Powerful Innovation to Capture Website Visitor Data

Vici, a MarTech leader in the digital advertising space, is transforming anonymous website traffic into actionable intelligence.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vici, a MarTech leader in the digital advertising space, proudly announces the launch of Website Visitor ID, a groundbreaking tool that empowers partners to de-anonymize website traffic and transform it into real, actionable sales leads.

“We launched Website Visitor ID to record-breaking attendance and hundreds of account executives, media groups, and agencies from across the country tuned in. The excitement from our partners was immediate and unmistakable once they saw the depth of the data, analytics, and KPIs. This product is going to be a true game-changer,” said Megan Malone, COO of Vici. Vici launched Website Visitor ID on May 28, 2025.

Vici’s Website Visitor ID enables clients to continuously build a robust database of names, emails, physical addresses, latitude/longitude coordinates, device IDs, demographic insights, and more all accessible directly within their dashboards. This data can then be seamlessly deployed across email, digital, and direct mail marketing campaigns. Most importantly, the platform uses a “cookieless” data collection method—gathering user insights without relying on traditional browser cookies. As privacy regulations tighten and major browsers phase out cookie-based tracking, this approach offers a forward-thinking solution for compliant, data-driven marketing.

This new feature seamlessly integrates with Vici’s digital advertising ecosystem, enhancing cross-platform targeting strategies and creating new opportunities for conversion-level marketing made easy.



Key highlights include:

• Easy to Implement: It’s as easy as plugging in a pixel to the backend of a website.

• Identify Website Visitors: Website Visitor ID identifies and securely stores names, emails, addresses, and more from 20–50% of your website traffic—without cookies—giving you marketable data from day one- while giving website traffic safe opt-out procedures to protect all marketing data.

• Fully Privacy Compliant, Cookieless Technology: It’s built to meet CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, and other privacy standards, using IPs and device-level data instead of outdated cookie tracking.

• Dashboard and Campaign Syncing: The captured data integrates seamlessly into email, direct mail, display, video, and social campaigns with Website Visitor ID Feed—automatically feeding into your Vici campaigns for a measurable ROI.



With Website Visitor ID, Vici is once again pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital advertising, helping partners close the gap between website visits and real-world results.



**About Vici**

Vici partners with traditional local media companies and advertising agencies across the country, empowering them to deliver a full suite of white-labeled digital marketing products and services to their clients. Founded in 2014, Vici specializes in digital media planning, sales training, online ad buying, campaign optimization, and performance reporting—all powered by a multi-platform, data-driven approach. Our proprietary tool, adtini, automates the creation of client-facing proposals, ad specifications, research reports, digital audits, and more—streamlining the pre-sales process for our partners. Named twice to the Deloitte Fast 500 list of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies, Vici is also proud to be recognized as one of Philadelphia’s Best Places to Work in 2025. Learn more at vici.digital and adtini.io.

