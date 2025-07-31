Vici Launches a Game-Changing YouTube suite for Maximizing Brand Visibility and Performance.

Vici offers YouTube+ - Three products you need for YouTube ads.

Three YouTube Advertising Options, Targeted with Behavioral and Retargeting technology.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vici, a MarTech leader in the digital advertising space, introduced YouTube+, a comprehensive advertising suite designed to elevate brand awareness and reach across multiple YouTube platforms.

“The feedback I keep getting about this product, especially with YouTube TV, is how impressive the reporting is,” said Megan Malone, COO of Vici. “The CTV publishers are absolutely outstanding. During beta testing with a local personal injury lawyer targeting motorcyclists, the main comment we heard was, ‘We saw your ad everywhere!’ That kind of visibility, especially on a hyper-local budget, speaks volumes. This is a powerful marketing tool for local advertisers.”

The secret sauce of Vici’s YouTube+ product is the backend where they’ve customized forecasting for local business, agencies and media groups and integrated YouTube+ into automated proposals systems, as well as built out custom reporting. This key component allows advertisers to see the ROI of the robust YouTube+ product.

YouTube is hot and getting hotter! The platform has evolved from its early days of viral pet clips to dominate modern streaming media: streaming now exceeds both broadcast and cable television combined, with YouTube alone accounting for 12.5% share of all streamed content, according to Nielsen’s monthly report of The Gauge™. As of December 2024, viewers in the U.S. consumed over 1 billion hours of YouTube content daily on connected TVs, making TV screens the primary device for YouTube viewing.

Why YouTube+ is a Smart Strategic Choice:

• Massive Reach: Engage audiences across smartphones, tablets, PCs, and increasingly, connected TVs.

• Cross Platform Efficiency: One campaign, four premium placements will expand visibility while simplifying workflows.

• Targeted Precision: Combine behavioral targeting and retargeting to reach the right consumers.

• Measurable Impact: Real-time insights into reach, frequency, and results from awareness to conversion.

Advertising on YouTube isn’t just a trend; it’s a strategic advantage. Whether the goal is launching a new product, building brand equity, or increasing visibility, YouTube+ delivers memorable, high-impact campaigns across the digital-video ecosystem.



**About Vici**

Vici partners with traditional local media companies and advertising agencies across the country, empowering them to deliver a full suite of white-labeled digital marketing products and services to their clients. Founded in 2014, Vici specializes in digital media planning, sales training, online ad buying, campaign optimization, and performance reporting—all powered by a multi-platform, data-driven approach. Our proprietary tool, adtini, automates the creation of client-facing proposals, ad specifications, research reports, digital audits, and more—streamlining the pre-sales process for our partners. Named twice to the Deloitte Fast 500 list of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies, Vici is also proud to be recognized as one of Philadelphia’s Best Places to Work in 2025. Learn more at vici.digital and adtini.io.

