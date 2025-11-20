Submit Release
Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette's Schedule: Friday, November 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Friday, November 21, includes the following: 

Friday, November 21 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Joint Declaration of Intent signing with the Ambassador of Germany, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, November 21 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit Harvest Hope Food Bank and pack food boxes, Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C. 

Friday, November 21 at 5:15 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Main Street Lights Community Tree Lighting event, Downtown Newberry, S.C.

