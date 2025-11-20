Why Mental Health Professionals Have a Unique Opportunity to Reach People in Crisis Through Media

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Communications Firm Helps Therapists, Social Workers, Psychologists, and Psychiatrists Amplify Their Impact Beyond the OfficeOver 60 million Americans experienced mental illness in 2024, and many are searching for help in unexpected places: online articles, morning news segments, podcasts, and social media. Goldman McCormick Public Relations is working with mental health professionals to meet people where they are by sharing evidence-based insights through press and public platforms."Most therapists and psychiatrists went into this field because they genuinely want to help people," said Mark Goldman, who co-founded Goldman McCormick PR with Ryan McCormick. "What many don't realize is that a single media appearance can extend that mission exponentially. When you explain coping strategies on a podcast or write about recognizing depression symptoms, you're reaching thousands of people who might not be ready for therapy yet but need that information right now."The scope of need is staggering. Nearly one in three young adults experienced mental illness last year, and while more than 52 million people needed substance use treatment, fewer than 10 million received it. Press engagement offers clinicians a way to bridge that gap through education and awareness."There's a real hunger for credible mental health knowledge in the news right now," said Ryan McCormick. "Journalists need experts who can translate complex psychological concepts into practical advice their audiences can use. Practitioners who step into that role are performing a public service. They're the ones helping reduce stigma, educating families, and potentially reaching someone at a critical moment."Goldman McCormick PR provides training, strategic positioning, and ongoing publicity support to help these professionals share their clinical experience with broader audiences while maintaining professional ethics and boundaries.About Goldman McCormick Public RelationsFounded in 2010 and recognized by Forbes Magazine as “One Of America’s Best PR Firms,' Goldman McCormick Public Relations is a New York-based crisis communications and legal marketing firm. The agency specializes in reputation management, strategic positioning, and helping experts across multiple sectors expand their impact through thoughtful public engagement.Sources:Mental Health America. "The State of Mental Health in America." October 1, 2025. https://mhanational.org/the-state-of-mental-health-in-america/ National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). "Mental Health By the Numbers." April 27, 2023. https://www.nami.org/about-mental-illness/mental-health-by-the-numbers/ National Association of Counties. "SAMHSA releases new 2024 data on rates of mental illness and substance use disorder in the U.S." August 13, 2025. https://www.naco.org/news/samhsa-releases-new-2024-data-rates-mental-illness-and-substance-use-disorder-us Media Contact:

