Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Flagstaff.The location, managed by Wil Hernandez, officially began serving the community on November 1, 2025. With over 11 years of experience in senior living, Wil brings extensive expertise and leadership to his role as Branch Manager. His career has been defined by a commitment to serving seniors and veterans through providing high-quality in-home care. Senior Helpers allows Wil to expand his impact and deliver meaningful support to the community he has always called home. Through Senior Helpers of Flagstaff, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because caregiving is more than a job—it’s a calling to serve with compassion. My vision is to create a local community where seniors feel valued, supported, and not alone. I strive to turn companionship into empowerment, enriching lives one relationship at a time.” – Wil HernandezSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Born and raised in Flagstaff, Wil’s passion for caregiving is rooted in his faith, his upbringing, and the values instilled by his parents. He remains deeply involved in the community through volunteer work and local leadership roles. Wil is supported by his wife and their four children who inspire his dedication to helping seniors maintain independence, dignity, and comfort at home.“I am committed to ensuring veterans feel supported and respected, while honoring the elderly as the living history of our generations. Through compassionate caregiving, we earn the privilege of serving those who have given so much, strengthening the bonds that hold our local community together.” – Wil HernandezSenior Helpers of Flagstaff offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Wil is ideal for Senior Helpers.” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for community-focused service makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Flagstaff residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Flagstaff is located at 2018 E Butler Ave Ste B, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.To contact the office, call (928) 707-6563 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/az/flagstaff/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

