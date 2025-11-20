Commissioner Miller Statement on Advancement of Julie Callahan Nomination

“As Texas Agriculture Commissioner, I want to applaud the Senate Finance Committee for advancing Dr. Julie Callahan’s nomination to serve as chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the United States Trade Representative. This is a strong step forward for American agriculture. It is encouraging to see clear support for a nominee who brings decades of real experience in global markets, food policy, and the day-to-day challenges facing our farmers and ranchers.

When confirmed, Dr. Callahan will step into one of the most important jobs in American agriculture, keeping our producers competitive in foreign markets, pushing back against unfair barriers, and helping secure trade deals that sustain our rural economy.

Dr. Callahan has spent her career in the trenches of agricultural affairs at the Food and Drug Administration, the United States Department of Agriculture, and her leadership at USTR since 2016. That kind of experience matters, and Chairman Mike Crapo was right to highlight the broad support she has earned across the entire agriculture community.

I urge the full Senate to move quickly. Our farmers and ranchers need strong leadership at USTR. They need someone who understands how global markets are shifting and who is ready to defend American agriculture at every turn. Julie Callahan is prepared for that task and deserves swift confirmation.”