22 Attorneys at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein, LLP Recognized by 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein, LLP , one of New York’s premier matrimonial and family law firms, is proud to announce that 22 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.The Super Lawyers designation, reserved for no more than 5% of attorneys in each state, honors seasoned practitioners who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and peer recognition. The Rising Stars designation recognizes top-performing younger attorneys who are making a strong impact early in their careers.“This recognition underscores the extraordinary dedication and skill of our entire team,” said Jacqueline Newman , Managing Partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein , LLP. “Family law demands not only legal excellence but deep empathy and strategic foresight. Our attorneys bring all three to every case and help clients navigate life’s most personal challenges.”The 2025 Super Lawyers honorees include: Jacqueline Newman, Evan D. Schein, Barry Berkman, Michael L. Fried, Dina S. Kaplan, Andrea Berkowitz, Allyson D. Burger, Joshua L. Rieger, Kieth Ian Rieger, Marc Fleisher, Abby P. Rosmarin, and Ellen Werfel Martineau.The 2025 Rising Stars honorees include: Alexa Bakhash, Emma J. Brown, Samantha Cooper, Jessica Anna Dahan, Kelly Kotliar, Katherine A. Poulos, Ian Steinberg, John Teufel, Brian A. Kupferberg, and Joanna Ross.“We are proud to see so many of our colleagues honored for their professionalism, advocacy, and compassion,” Newman added. “Every client who entrusts us with their case deserves exceptional representation and these recognitions affirm that standard.”About Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein, LLPBerkman Bottger Newman & Schein, LLP is one of the largest and most respected matrimonial and family law firms in New York, with offices in Manhattan, Garden City, and White Plains. The firm offers full-service representation in divorce, mediation, collaborative law, and litigation, handling complex financial and custody matters with discretion and strategic precision. BBNS’s attorneys are known for their depth of experience, individualized attention, and unwavering commitment to client success.For more information, visit www.berkbot.com or call (212) 867-9123.Media Contact:

