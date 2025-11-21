NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorayeb & Associates Founder Honored by New York State Assembly for Community Leadership and Youth Support Christopher J. Gorayeb Receives Citation at Bronx International Baseball Little League Trophy CeremonyChristopher J. Gorayeb, founder and managing partner of Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. , was honored with a New York State Assembly Citation this past weekend during the Bronx International Baseball Little League trophy award ceremony. The citation, presented by Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia (NY Assembly District 86), recognized Gorayeb's decades-long commitment to New York's working families and his ongoing support of community initiatives throughout the Bronx.The ceremony, led by Gabriel Balcacer, celebrated more than 350 young athletes ages 5 to 15 for their dedication, sportsmanship, and achievements throughout the season. Community leaders and families gathered to recognize how youth sports build confidence, discipline, and opportunity for the next generation."I'm deeply honored by this recognition from Assembly Member Tapia and the New York State Assembly," said Christopher J. Gorayeb. "Supporting community leaders like Gabriel Balcacer and investing in our young people is essential to building stronger neighborhoods. These young athletes represent the future of the Bronx, and when we give them opportunities to learn teamwork, discipline, and leadership through sports, we're investing in our entire community's success."For over 40 years, Gorayeb & Associates has been known as "The People's Lawyers," representing more than 12,000 workers and securing almost two billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for injured construction workers and their families. The firm has maintained deep roots in the Bronx and throughout New York City's working-class communities, regularly conducting "Know Your Rights" sessions and supporting local initiatives that strengthen neighborhoods.About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.For more than 40 years, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. has been a trusted advocate for injured construction workers throughout New York City. Known as "The People's Lawyers," the firm has secured almost two billion dollars in verdicts and settlements, representing over ten thousand clients across all five boroughs. The firm specializes in construction accidents, workplace injuries, and labor law violations, with a focus on serving immigrant and working-class communities.Media Contact:

