Hyperion Spotlights Root-Cause Oncology During Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

ANGOLA, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month — Hyperion Functional Medicine is recognizing Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month by reaffirming its commitment to providing innovative, patient-centered support for individuals navigating cancer treatment and survivorship. Led by Jennifer Bouchard, NP, Hyperion Functional Medicine offers a comprehensive and compassionate approach to oncology through its signature Personalized Cancer Healing Pathway.Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most challenging diagnoses, often detected in late stages and requiring a multidimensional approach to care. Hyperion Functional Medicine believes every patient deserves an individualized strategy that supports the whole person—not just the disease. Under Jennifer Bouchard’s leadership, the practice empowers patients with tools, education, and advanced functional medicine therapies to support healing and improve quality of life.At the center of this mission is the Personalized Cancer Healing Pathway, a dedicated one-on-one session designed to help cancer patients and survivors regain clarity, control, and confidence in their health journey. During this appointment, patients receive a comprehensive review of their medical history, current needs, and long-term goals. The session concludes with a tailored, actionable roadmap that blends functional medicine strategies, integrativetherapies, and compassionate guidance.As part of this individualized pathway, Hyperion Functional Medicine may incorporate:- A targeted nutrition plan designed to support metabolic health and address pathways relevant to pancreatic cancer.- Off-label pharmaceuticals, when appropriate, based on emerging evidence and patient-specific factors.- Research-based supplements shown in studies to influence pancreatic cancer-related biological pathways and support recovery and resilience.Whether an individual is actively undergoing treatment or transitioning into survivorship, the Personalized Cancer Healing Pathway focuses on strengthening resilience, supporting recovery, and optimizing overall well-being. This appointment is also the required first step for those who wish to become Phase 1 Functional Oncology patients within Hyperion’s Functional Oncology Program.“Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month is a meaningful time for us to highlight the importance of whole-person cancer support,” says Jennifer Bouchard, NP. “Every patient deserves a plan that addresses their unique biology, emotional needs, and long-term wellness goals. Our Personalized Cancer Healing Pathway allows them to begin that transformation with confidence.”Throughout the month, Hyperion Functional Medicine will continue raising awareness about the importance of integrative and functional support for pancreatic cancer patients and survivors. The practice encourages individuals, families, and healthcare providers to learn more about functional oncology and explore the benefits of personalized, evidence-informed care.For more information about Hyperion Functional Medicine or to schedule a Personalized Cancer Healing Pathway appointment, individuals can contact the clinic directly or visit their website.

