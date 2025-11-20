Metatec Leads in Full-Body DEXA Scan Innovation Following National '60 Minutes' Spotlight

Our mission is to help people understand their bodies so they can make informed decisions that impact energy, longevity, and performance.” — Abby Blonshine

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metatec is proud to announce its continued leadership in advanced body composition and bone-health diagnostics following the recent 60 Minutes feature highlighting the critical role of DEXA technology in long-term health, longevity, and disease prevention. As national awareness grows, Metatec is standing at the forefront in Mid-Michigan, offering residents access to gold-standard DEXA scanning delivered with expertise, precision, and education.Owned and operated by Abby and Jason Blonshine, Metatec has become the region’s trusted authority for full-body DEXA scanning, metabolic testing, and performance-based health insights. The Blonshines have championed the use of DEXA for years, noting that the national attention is reinforcing what their clients experience firsthand.Why DEXA Scanning Matters Now More Than EverThe 60 Minutes segment highlighted what specialists have long known: DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) provides one of the most accurate, clinical-grade assessments of body composition, bone density, and visceral fat.Key benefits include:- Accurate Visceral Fat Measurement: Visceral fat, the dangerous fat around internal organs, is a top predictor of metabolic disease. DEXA is one of the only modalities that measures it directly.- Bone Density and Early Detection: DEXA remains the gold standard for bone mineral density, helping detect osteopenia and osteoporosis years before a fracture occurs.- Muscle and Fat Distribution Mapping: Unlike weight or BMI, DEXA shows exactly how much muscle and fat the body carries and where. This is essential for athletes, weight-loss patients, and anyone focused on healthy aging.- True Progress Tracking: Clients can see real changes in lean mass, fat mass, and metabolic risk over time — giving them measurable feedback and motivation.Metatec: Mid-Michigan’s Premier DEXA ProviderUnder the leadership of Abby and Jason Blonshine, Metatec has become the Mason area’s most advanced center for body composition and metabolic evaluation. The clinic provides:- Comprehensive full-body DEXA scans- Personalized interpretation from trained specialists- Baseline and follow-up reporting to track changes- Integrated metabolic and performance testing- Actionable next steps for nutrition, training, and lifestyle“People want clarity about their health — not guesswork,” said Jason Blonshine, co-founder of Metatec. “The 60 Minutes feature validated exactly why DEXA is so powerful. When you measure muscle, bone, and visceral fat accurately, you give people the data they need to take control of their future.”“We’re honored to bring this level of technology and support to Mid-Michigan,” added Abby Blonshine. “Our mission is to help people understand their bodies so they can make informed decisions that impact energy, longevity, and performance.”About MetatecMetatec is a performance and wellness diagnostics center located in Mason, Michigan, specializing in full-body DEXA scans, metabolic testing, DEXA bone density assessments, exercise performance testing, CPR training, and clinical research services. Led by Abby and Jason Blonshine, Metatec delivers precision testing paired with education and actionable guidance to help individuals take control of their health.

