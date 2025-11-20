Beautiful Skin Denver & Boulder Introduces PRP Therapy for Joint Pain, Tendonitis, and Soft-Tissue Injuries

PRP lets us go beyond masking pain—we help the body heal itself so clients can move with confidence again.” — Stephanie, Physician Assistant at Beautiful Skin Denver & Boulder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beautiful Skin Denver & Boulder , leading aesthetic and wellness studios in both Denver and Boulder, announce expanded regenerative medicine services featuring platelet-rich plasma ( PRP ) injections for joint pain management. Harnessing the body’s own growth factors, PRP helps clients heal naturally from chronic pain and soft tissue injuries.Healing Beyond ReliefJoint pain can stem from overuse, sports injuries, or conditions such as arthritis. While many treatments offer short-term relief, PRP targets the source of pain by supporting tissue repair and reducing inflammation. At Beautiful Skin Denver & Boulder, PRP is used to address shoulder and knee pain, tendonitis (including tennis and golfer’s elbow), chronic tendon injuries, ligament sprains, muscle strains, and tear injuries such as meniscus, labral, and rotator cuff tears, as well as persistent joint and tendon inflammation. (Please note: PRP services do not include back or hip treatments.)“PRP lets us go beyond masking pain—we help the body heal itself so clients can move with confidence again,” said Stephanie, Physician Assistant at Beautiful Skin Denver & Boulder.How PRP WorksA blood sample is drawn and spun in a ProGen Centrifuge system to concentrate platelets within the plasma. The advantage of this system is its high platelet concentration—it can produce PRP with up to a 170% increase in some models, resulting in more effective therapeutic outcomes. This PRP solution, rich in growth factors, is injected directly into the area of pain to stimulate healing, calm inflammation, and improve joint lubrication. Clients often notice decreasing pain within two to six weeks, with strength and endurance continuing to improve for up to six to nine months. Most individuals will need 2–3 treatments for optimal results.Treatment Experience and PlanningEach PRP Joint Pain Management session is designed to be efficient and accessible. The procedure typically takes 30 to 60 minutes, with about four days of recovery. Sessions are generally spaced six to eight weeks apart, and the treatment cost is $795 per session. Plans are customized to each client’s condition, goals, and timeline to ensure safe, effective, and supportive care from start to finish.About Beautiful Skin Denver & BoulderWith convenient locations in both Denver and Boulder, Beautiful Skin Denver provides comprehensive face and body treatments for all ages, skin types, and genders. Founded by Melissa, a licensed esthetician and permanent makeup artist, the studios blend science, education, and compassionate care across services that include injectables, laser treatments, skincare, and IV therapy. The team’s mission is to empower individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their skin through personalized, results-driven treatment plans and ongoing support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.