Rollie Run poster

Yikes Brand Mascot “Rollie” Levels Up with New Interactive Game Launch Rollie Run will be available soon

Rollie’s always been more than a mascot—he’s a movement. This game is our way of bringing that energy directly to our fans.” — Jmes Lindsay CEO/Founder RAP SNACKS/Co-Founder Yikes

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yikes , the culture-forward snack brand known for bold flavor and bold moves, is taking its beloved mascot Rollie to the next level—literally. The brand is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “Rollie Run,” a new interactive mobile game starring the energetic, snack-slinging character that fans have come to love.Designed to blend fun, flavor, and community vibes, “Rollie Run” invites players to join Rollie on a fast-paced adventure through vibrant neighborhoods, dodging blandness and collecting spicy power-ups along the way. The game features custom levels inspired by real-life communities, with unlockable gear, local shoutouts, and surprise cameos from the Yikes universe.“Rollie’s always been more than a mascot—he’s a movement,” said Yikes Co-Founder James Lindsay. “This game is our way of bringing that energy directly to our fans.Michael Berro, Co-Founder, added, “We wanted to create something that’s not just fun, but meaningful. ‘Rollie Run’ is packed with cultural nods, community challenges, and ways for players to connect beyond the screen.”The new interactive game was designed by director Jai Manselle. The same designer who helped to create 'Meek Mill’s Bike Life,' the former #1 game in the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon stores. “This game was developed in partnership with Yikes to bring snack culture and gaming culture together in one fun universe.” Said Manselle.Packed with fast-paced obstacles, special moves, power-ups, and hidden surprises to keep gameplay fresh. Designed with bold, eye-catching visuals that match Rollie’s social presence, helping fuel UGC, shareable clips, and viral gameplay moments.“Rollie Run is more than a game—it’s a cultural playground. Built to reflect the energy, flavor, and creativity. It’s fun, it’s fast, and it’s rooted in the communities that inspire us every day.” — Berner, Co-Founder of Yikes.Key features of the game include:• Neighborhood Mode: Players can explore stylized versions of real communities, each with unique challenges and flavor boosts.• Flavor Power-Ups: Collect spicy chips, bold dips, and Rollie’s signature gear to level up.• Custom Rollie Skins: Unlock outfits inspired by streetwear, sports, and local heroes.• Community Leaderboards: Compete with friends and rep your city for top scores and exclusive rewards.“Rollie Run” will be available on iOS and Android, with early access for Yikes fans who sign up through the brand’s website https://rollie.run About YikesYikes is a culturally driven snack brand co-founded by James Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, Michael Berro, International distributor, and Berner, Cookies Brand CEO and successful hip hop artist. With bold flavors and a bold purpose, Yikes is redefining what it means to snack with impact—through storytelling, community engagement, and now, interactive play. Yikes is a better-for-you chip with no Red 40 or Yellow 5.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.