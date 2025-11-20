Percy Coach P Miller and New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Mareno Coach Stacy Hollowell and Coach P Miller

Percy “Coach P” Miller and UNO Privateers Ignite a New Era in College Basketball. Committed to giving back to the community one project at a time.

“This is bigger than basketball. We're building leaders, restoring pride in our city, and giving young people the tools to succeed in life. We’re bringing the love and passion back to UNO Basketball”.” — Percy Coach P Miller

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of New Orleans ( UNO ) is experiencing a cultural and athletic renaissance under the leadership of Percy “Coach P” Miller, the newly appointed President of Basketball Operations and Assistant Coach for the UNO Privateers. With a legacy rooted in music, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment, Coach P is now channeling his passion into reshaping the future of UNO basketball—on and off the court.Coach P’s arrival marks a bold new chapter for the Privateers, a program once celebrated as a powerhouse in collegiate basketball. With a vision that fuses athletic excellence, personal development, and cultural pride, Miller is leading a transformation that’s already generating national buzz.“This is bigger than basketball,” said Coach P. “It’s about building future leaders, restoring pride in our city, and giving young people the tools to succeed in life. UNO is our culture, our community, our team, and our family. We’re bringing the love and passion back to New Orleans basketball”.Since stepping into his role in February 2025, Miller has introduced a holistic approach to the program. From posting inspirational scripture in the locker room to mentoring players on life beyond the game, his leadership style is profoundly personal and purpose-driven. The team’s new energy was on full display during their recent homecoming game, where the Privateers secured their first win of the season under his guidance.A New Orleans native and former professional basketball player, Miller brings decades of experience coaching elite talent, including future NBA stars like DeMar DeRozan and Jalen Suggs. His AAU team, the P. Miller Ballers, won three national championships, and his basketball résumé includes stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and multiple NBA Summer League teams.Beyond the hardwood, Miller’s commitment to community uplift is unwavering. Through his Team Hope Foundation, he has long championed youth development, education, and support for the elderly. At UNO, he’s building a program that reflects those values—where student-athletes are empowered to thrive academically, socially, and athletically.UNO Head Coach Stacy Hollowell praised the impact of Miller’s leadership: “Coach P brings a wealth of basketball knowledge, unmatched community ties, and a heart for mentorship. He’s exactly what this program—and this city—needs right now”.As the Privateers continue their season, the message is clear: UNO basketball is back, and it’s bigger than the game. With Coach P at the helm, the Privateers are not just chasing wins—they’re building a movement. The team joined the Team Hope Foundation and the Giving Hope Foundation for a fundraiser in NOLA this week, helping raise money in support of their commitment to giving back.

UNO Basketball team in the community with Team Hope and Giving Hope Foundations

