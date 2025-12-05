Yikes Co-Founders James Lindsay Michael Berro and the Yikes Team Visit Divine Savior Academy

Children at Divine Savior Academy try the New Yikes products Kindergartners enjoy Yikes snacks Yikes mascot Rollie engages with the students

Yikes Co-Founders James Lindsay and Michael Berro Visit Divine Savior Academy Delray for a Morning of Learning and Community Connection

Yikes was built on boldness and belief. Spending time with these young minds reminds us that the future is full of flavor—and full of promise.” — Michael Berro, Partner

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a vibrant celebration of purpose and partnership, Yikes Co-Founders James Lindsay and Michael Berro led their team to Divine Savior Academy in Delray Beach for a morning filled with learning, inspiration, and community engagement.The visit reflected Yikes’ deep commitment to empowering youth and fostering meaningful connections beyond the snack aisle. Students and faculty welcomed the team for a series of interactive sessions designed to spark creativity, encourage dialogue, and build bridges between brand leaders and future changemakers. The students also had the opportunity to taste the new flavors of the Yikes snacks!“Being here isn’t just about giving back—it’s about showing up,” said James Lindsay. “We want these students to see that their ideas matter, their voices matter, and their dreams are worth chasing.”Michael Berro added, “Yikes was built on boldness and belief. Spending time with these young minds reminds us that the future is full of flavor—and full of promise.”Highlights from the visit included:Children's class levels were Kindergarten through Fourth GradeStudents engaged with the Yikes team with fun games and learning.Collaborative art activities encouraged students to visualize their goals and express their stories.The students were treated to the new snacks from Yikes with the official mascot, Rollie. They danced and sang with the Yikes team and mascot, Rollie. It was a fun-filled morning!Divine Savior Delray’s educators praised the initiative as a powerful example of how brands can serve as catalysts for community uplift and youth empowerment.This visit is part of Yikes’ broader mission to blend culture, creativity, and community impact. As the brand continues to grow, its founders remain focused on showing up, speaking truth, and sparking change—one connection at a time.About YikesYikes is a culturally driven snack brand co-founded by James Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, Michael Berro, International distributor, and Berner, Cookies Brand CEO and successful hip hop artist. With bold flavors and a bold purpose, Yikes is redefining what it means to snack with impact—through storytelling, community engagement, and now, interactive play. Yikes is a chip with no Red 40 or Yellow 5.

