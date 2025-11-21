Palomar Health Earns Third Consecutive ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group 

Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Poway earned an “A” from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

Fall 2025 Safety Grade is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety

This national honor is a testament to the invaluable safety precautions and incredible patient care our team members put forth for our community every single day, year after year” — Diane Hansen, CEO of Palomar Health

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palomar Medical Center Escondido has officially earned its third consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.“This national honor is a testament to the invaluable safety precautions and incredible patient care our team members put forth for our community every single day, year after year” said Diane Hansen, CEO of Palomar Health. “As we continue to reimagine the healthcare experience, our patients’ safety and fostering a culture of excellence remain our top priority.”“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Palomar Health made a true commitment to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. Earlier in 2025, Palomar Health also earned the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades, which places the healthcare organization in the top 10% of the safest hospitals in the nation.To explore Palomar Health’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Connect with The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and stay informed through The Leapfrog Group newsletter.For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org About Palomar HealthEstablished in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care and heart care; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation and robotic surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.org.About The Leapfrog GroupFounded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.###

