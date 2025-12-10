Verily Storyworks Elevates Native American Legacy With New Scripted Series Honoring Jim Thorpe

From intimate childhood moments shaped by culture and community to the sweeping stadiums where he astonished the world, THORPE will paint a portrait of a man whose spirit was as powerful as his athletic gifts.

A cinematic project celebrating art, culture and the power of authentic storytelling

We want people to step into his world. To experience the beauty of where he came from, the pain he endured, the pride he carried and the history he changed.” — Barry Capece, founder & CEO of Verily Storyworks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verily Storyworks, a studio dedicated to crafting meaningful and culturally rooted narratives, is proud to announce the development of THORPE, which is planned to be a beautifully shot, emotionally powerful scripted television series honoring legendary Native American athlete Jim Thorpe.This is the heart of the new scripted television series from Verily Storyworks, THORPE: a project driven by artistry, admiration and the emotional weight of a legacy that deserves the world’s attention. The series is planned to follow Jim Thorpe’s journey from his humble upbringing in Oklahoma to global recognition, capturing not just his unmatched athletic achievements but the deeper, human story of identity, resilience and heritage.THORPE will dive deep inside the chapters of a life that has too often been summarized but not fully seen. From intimate childhood moments shaped by culture and community to the sweeping stadiums where he astonished the world, THORPE will paint a portrait of a man whose spirit was as powerful as his athletic gifts.“Jim Thorpe’s life is one of the great American epics,” said Barry Capece, founder & CEO of Verily Storyworks. “The emotional depth of his life, experiences and heritage has never been portrayed with the cinematic care it deserves. No one has seen who he was as a person outside of his athletic abilities. THORPE is our chance to correct that, paint the full picture and shine the light back on a Native American hero who has shaped generations.”More than anything, THORPE is an invitation to feel, honor and be part of something bigger. For all audiences, it offers the opportunity to be part of a cultural moment that is long overdue.At the heart of the project is a commitment to uplifting Native American voices. Verily Storyworks is working in collaboration with the Thorpe family to ensure accuracy, representation and respect at every stage of the series’ development. The result is a project that celebrates community, reflects Native excellence and honors the legacy of a man who broke barriers for generations to come.With a cinematic approach that prioritizes rich visuals, powerful performances and emotionally resonant writing, THORPE is designed to remind audiences what great television can be, making it purposeful, beautifully crafted and rooted in truth.Capece added, “We want people to step into his world. To experience the beauty of where he came from, the pain he endured, the pride he carried and the history he changed. This is a journey, and everyone can become part of it.”Through intimate storytelling and a devotion to honoring Native legacy, THORPE stands as a celebration of art, culture and the transformative power of scripted television.For more information on Verily Storyworks and the THORPE series, please visit VerilyStoryworks.com About Verily StoryworksVerily Storyworks is a Texas-based intellectual property (IP) development company and modern-day storytelling studio. As an upstream company in entertainment, Verily creates and develops original content rooted in real events. Verily prides itself on being a catalyst for IP creation and an architect of true stories. From story sourcing to screenplay packaging, Verily delivers a high volume of high-concept, production-ready entertainment designed for cinematic feature films and scripted television dramas. As a champion of both established and emerging writers, Verily also cultivates fresh creative voices and offers development services to producers and studios. For more information, visit VerilyStoryworks.com.

