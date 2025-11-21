Jim Thorpe’s Story Gets Its First Family-Backed Project With THORPE

The family of the greatest athlete who ever lived is coming together for a historic collaboration on the first-ever family-backed project about his life.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Thorpe, a multi-sport athlete widely regarded as the greatest of all time, led a life so remarkable that numerous attempts have been made to tell his story. However, Verily Storyworks, a Dallas-based upstream company, is honored to officially develop the first-ever retelling of Jim Thorpe’s life that is fully endorsed by his family. Developed in collaboration with Thorpe’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Verily’s THORPE brings a new perspective to the legendary athlete’s story.With the campaign launch aligned with Native American Heritage Month, THORPE, a three-season epic drama series, will chronicle five decades of Thorpe’s life, from his upbringing in Oklahoma to his triumph over tragedy, oppression and racism in the early 20th century. As a Native American icon and a member of the Sac and Fox Nation, Thorpe’s story deserves the honesty and cultural respect that has been omitted from other retellings of his story for far too long. By collaborating with Thorpe’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, THORPE brings additional layers of complexity, accuracy and heart that have yet to be shared with the world.“My grandfather’s life story simply can’t be told in a two-hour movie,” said Anita Thorpe, Jim Thorpe’s granddaughter. “You could spend two hours just on the Olympics, another on his college playing days and another on his professional football career. It’s a story that deserves the time and depth a series can provide.”“I think he [Jim Thorpe] would be honored,” said Mary Thorpe, granddaughter of Jim Thorpe. “I think he’s ready for his story to be told, because it’s only ever been one side of the story. It means the world to me for his story to be heard, and I hope that it will inspire the next generation to be the next Jim Thorpe.”Verily’s collaboration with the Thorpe family reflects a larger movement of Native American families and voices reclaiming their stories. Verily’s series will go beyond Thorpe’s athletic endeavors to tell a sweeping story about identity, perseverance and the enduring human spirit.“Grandpa’s story is a significant part of history, and it deserves to be portrayed with the honesty and care this series delivers,” said John Thorpe, grandson of Jim Thorpe. “We are proud to see Verily telling his story the right way and invite others to be part of preserving his legacy.”Guiding Verily’s mission to develop powerful, production-ready stories is a dedication to integrity and truth. By collaborating with Thorpe’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, THORPE brings a refreshing, honest narrative that amplifies Native American voices.“It is an absolute honor to work alongside the Thorpe family,” said Barry Capece, founder and CEO of Verily Storyworks. “What we are making is more than a television series, it’s a long-overdue tribute to a great man and the greatest athlete in modern history. Without the help of Jim Thorpe’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we wouldn’t be able to accurately depict this incredible story with the authenticity and purpose it deserves.”Fans can learn more about THORPE and participate in the investment campaign at Republic.com/Thorpe . For more information on Verily Storyworks, visit VerilyStoryworks.com Announced during Native American Heritage Month, THORPE stands as a celebration of cultural legacy, storytelling integrity and the enduring impact of Jim Thorpe’s life.

