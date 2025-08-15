Wesley Financial Group Founder Offers Advice on Getting Rid of an Unwanted Timeshare

Chuck McDowell, Wesley Financial Group Founder and CEO

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its founding, Wesley Financial Group (WFG) has heard the story many times: “We got a great offer for a free vacation. All we had to do was attend a one-hour presentation. There was no way we were going to buy into a timeshare. Next thing we knew, we were in the room for several hours and ended up with a timeshare we don’t want and can’t afford.”“When people tell me this, they are often embarrassed to find themselves in this situation,” said Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO of Wesley Financial Group. “I tell them not to be ashamed - timeshare sales presentations can often be high-pressure and persuasive, leading many people to make decisions they later regret. It happens every single day.”So, as summer vacation season draws to a close, did you or someone you know unwittingly purchase a timeshare? If so, McDowell offers some options to potentially escape the unwanted timeshare situation.Recission PeriodTimeshare purchases typically include a recission period – a certain amount of time after a purchase – in which you can cancel the timeshare without ongoing obligations. This varies by location and timeshare provider, so this option may only be available for a short amount of time, leaving many owners to miss the deadline. Check the paperwork you received when purchasing to see if this option is still availableResale or Give It AwayAs a timeshare owner, you can sell your timeshare online or give it away. Unfortunately, you can find hundreds of timeshares for sale online for very low amounts, and it’s unlikely you will recover your original cost. Also, if you give it away, and the new owner stops making payments, the original timeshare owner can sometimes be held accountable for the ongoing costs. Make sure the new owner fully understands the responsibilities involved to avoid future complications.Work with a LawyerSome timeshare owners have found success by working with a lawyer to cancel a timeshare. Please note that this process can be long, arduous and costly…and, unless it is a very unique situation, most timeshare owners do not win a legal battle. If you do decide to hire a lawyer, try to find one who can show proven success with timeshare cancellation.Return to the Timeshare CompanySome timeshare companies have their own cancellation process or may allow you to return your timeshare. You should contact your timeshare company directly to understand your options. Be prepared that they may not only refuse to take the timeshare back but also attempt to upsell you. Do your research before you attempt to return your timeshare to understand the company’s policies and read consumer reviews on their experiences.Work with a Third PartyThe timeshare cancellation process is long, tedious and overwhelming. Having an experienced team helping you navigate the complicated process is helpful. However, before you decide to work with a third-party cancellation company, do thorough research — read customer reviews, examine their track record, and understand the costs involved. This can help you identify reputable companies that can deliver on their commitments“You’ll find the good companies, like Wesley Financial Group, have a proven track record,” said McDowell. “We have helped more than 50,000 families get out of their timeshares, which equates to more than $635 million in timeshare mortgage debt relief since we started."Unlike many in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep all phases of the cancellation process internal as opposed to any outsourcing services. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as thousands of reviews and client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.To learn how Wesley Financial Group can help you escape your timeshare, visit WesleyFinancialGroup.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

