19 Cory Watson Attorneys Named to 2025 Mid-South Super Lawyers

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce 19 firm lawyers received special recognition from the Super Lawyers rating service for the 2025 Mid-South Region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Each year, no more than 5% of the lawyers in each state are selected for their outstanding service in the legal industry.Cory Watson’s 2025 Mid-South Super Lawyers:Ernest Cory, Co-FounderLeila Hirayama Watson, Co-FounderElizabeth E. Chambers, Principal EmeritusJon C. Conlin, Principal AttorneyDouglas A. Dellaccio, Jr., Principal AttorneyG. Rick DiGiorgio, Of CounselStephen Hunt Jr., Principal AttorneyHirlye “Ryan” Lutz, Principal AttorneyF. Jerome Tapley, Principal AttorneyJoel Caldwell, AttorneyMitchell Theodore, Principal AttorneyTiffany W. Carpenter, AttorneyCory Watson’s 2025 Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising StarsIn addition, 7 Cory Watson attorneys were included on the Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” list, which recognizes the top up-and-coming attorneys – those who are 40 years old or younger or who have been practicing for 10 years or less.Hannah Caldwell, AttorneyJames E. Cory, AttorneyNicolas Gutierrez, AttorneyR. Andrew Jones. Principal AttorneyHunter Phares, AttorneyR. Akira Watson, AttorneyHamilton Jordan, AttorneyAbout Super LawyersSuper Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.About Cory Watson AttorneysCory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $4 Billion for clients across the country.Cory Watson Attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.