Cory Watson Attorneys Awarded U.S. News “Best Law Firms” 2026 Distinction

Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce it has received top-tier rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2026 edition.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce it has received top-tier rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers"Best Law Firms" 2026 edition that recognizes four of the firm's practice areas. Firms included in the "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a top-tier ranking signals a unique combination of high-quality law practice and dominant legal expertise. Cory Watson is regionally ranked by "Best Law Firms" in four practice areas:Birmingham – Tier 1:Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – PlaintiffsPersonal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsProduct Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsBirmingham – Tier 2:Medical Malpractice LawRecognition by Best Lawyers is a particular honor because it is based on peer review. The award reflects the opinions of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. The fact that their colleagues within the legal community have highlighted their achievements underscores the exceptional dedication and skill exhibited by Cory Watson Attorneys.This accolade reflects not only the firm's commitment to legal proficiency but also the respect and esteem it has garnered among fellow professionals in the field. Cory Watson Attorneys' recognition for this award marks 16 years of ranking among the nation's best law firms. On behalf of our thousands of clients nationwide, the team at Cory Watson Attorneys is honored to accept this distinction of commitment and well-deserved recognition.About Cory Watson AttorneysCory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $4 Billion for clients across the country.Cory Watson Attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.