17 Cory Watson Attorneys Named to the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our firm has more than 45 years of experience providing exceptional legal services for our clients. This peer recognition exemplifies the standard and dedication our attorneys provide to our community and clients. On behalf of our thousands of clients nationwide, the team at Cory Watson Attorneys congratulates this outstanding group of lawyers for their achievement and well-deserved recognition.BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICAThe eleven Cory Watson Attorneys named as the 2026 Best Lawyers in Birmingham include:Ernest Cory, Co-Founder – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsLeila Hirayama Watson, Co-Founder – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsElizabeth E. Chambers, Principal Emeritus – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsJon C. Conlin, Principal Attorney – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsDouglas A. Dellaccio, Jr., Principal Attorney – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsG. Rick DiGiorgio, Of Counsel – Consumer Protection Law; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsStephen Hunt, Jr., Principal Attorney – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsHirlye “Ryan” Lutz, Principal Attorney – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsF. Jerome Tapley, Principal Attorney – Consumer Protection Law; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsBrett Thompson, Principal Attorney – Civil Rights LawAdam W. Pittman, Of Counsel – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsBEST LAWYERS : ONES TO WATCH 2026Six of our firm's talented attorneys have been selected for The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026 recognition:Hannah Cory Caldwell, Attorney – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsJames E. Cory, Attorney – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsNicolas Gutierrez, Attorney – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsHamilton Jordan, Attorney – Insurance Law; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsHunter Phares, Attorney – Litigation – Environmental; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsR. Akira Watson, Attorney – Litigation – Environmental; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – PlaintiffsAbout Best LawyersBest Lawyers is one of the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed publications in the legal profession. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Attorneys are not allowed to pay to be included as part of the annual list, making inclusion in Best Lawyers one of the highest accolades an attorney can receive. Corporate Counsel Magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."About “Ones to Watch” AwardsBest Lawyers recognizes newer attorneys for outstanding legal excellence throughout the United States. Recipients of the “Ones to Watch” awards typically have been in practice less than 10 years, making the peer recognition even more significant.About Cory Watson AttorneysCory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $4 Billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson Attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.

