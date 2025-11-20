OSCE continues support to Turkmenistan on virtual asset investigations and asset recovery

A two-day OSCE workshop held on 12 and 13 November in Ashgabat brought together 26 representatives from financial and supervisory authorities, law enforcement bodies, and commercial banks to strengthen national capacities in investigating and recovering assets linked to virtual assets and blockchain-based finance.

The event was the second phase of a training series designed to help national institutions enhance alignment with international standard, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations 15 and 16.

Participants discussed the application of these standards and explored how blockchain analytics tools can be used to detect and investigate illicit transactions involving cryptocurrencies. The training combined theoretical sessions with hands-on exercises focused on tracing transactions, identifying virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and using blockchain-based evidence in criminal proceedings.

Discussions also addressed the role of prosecutors in early case detection, the licensing and supervision of VASPs, and the importance of inter-agency and international co-operation in crypto-related investigations.

The workshop emphasized the need for close collaboration between financial institutions, supervisory authorities, and investigative agencies in responding to emerging money-laundering and asset recovery challenges linked to virtual assets.

The event was organized in co-operation with the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat as part of the OSCE extrabudgetary project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money-Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets”, implemented by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA). The project receives financial support from the Governments of Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States.