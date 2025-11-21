International election observers to the early election of the president of Republika Srpska/Bosnia and Herzegovina to hold press conference on Monday

BANJA LUKA, 21 November 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the early election of the president of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

What:

A press conference of international observers to the early election of the president of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Who:

Mátyás Eörsi, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission

Bernd Vohringer, Head of the Congress of the Council of Europe delegation

Sérgio Humberto, Head of the EP delegation​

When:

15.00 local time (GMT +1) on 24 November 2025

Where:

Ballroom 1st Floor, Courtyard by Marriott Banja Luka, Prvog krajiškog korpusa 33, Banja Luka

The international election observation is a joint effort of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities (Congress), and the European Parliament (EP). The mission totals 37 observers, composed of 15 ODIHR experts, 16 members and staff from the Congress, and 6 from the EP.

