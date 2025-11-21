Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,478 in the last 365 days.

International election observers to the early election of the president of Republika Srpska/Bosnia and Herzegovina to hold press conference on Monday

BANJA LUKA, 21 November 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the early election of the president of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

What:

  • A press conference of international observers to the early election of the president of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

  • Mátyás Eörsi, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission
  • Bernd Vohringer, Head of the Congress of the Council of Europe delegation
  • Sérgio Humberto, Head of the EP delegation​

When:

  • 15.00 local time (GMT +1) on 24 November 2025

Where:

  • Ballroom 1st Floor, Courtyard by Marriott Banja Luka, Prvog krajiškog korpusa 33, Banja Luka

The international election observation is a joint effort of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities (Congress), and the European Parliament (EP). The mission totals 37 observers, composed of 15 ODIHR experts, 16 members and staff from the Congress, and 6 from the EP.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Stéphanie Poirel, Congress: + 33 6 63 55 07 10  or  Stephanie.POIREL@coe.int

Raffaele Luise, EP: +32 470 952199  or raffaele.luise@europarl.europa.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International election observers to the early election of the president of Republika Srpska/Bosnia and Herzegovina to hold press conference on Monday

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more