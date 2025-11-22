Better protection for Children and Survivors of Gender Based Violence

A newly refurbished and fully equipped child-friendly and victim-centered interview room was inaugurated today at the Sector for Internal Affairs in Bitola, providing a safe, private, and trauma-informed space for conducting sensitive interviews with victims and witnesses, including children. This intervention is part of the project Swedish Support to Police Reform in North Macedonia, which aims to enhance the institutional capacity of the Police of the country to adhere to international best practices and human rights standards in the areas of Juvenile Justice and Community Policing.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, Ambassador Kilian Wahl, the Ambassador of Sweden to North Macedonia, Ola Sohlström, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Astrit Iseni, and the Head of Sector of Internal Affairs Bitola, Sasho Mircheski.

The new facility is designed in accordance with international standards and best practices and will support police officers and criminal justice professionals in applying a victim-centered approach in cases of domestic violence, violence against women and girls, trafficking in human beings, and juvenile justice.

Speaking at the opening, Ambassador Kilian Wahl underlined that “victims need special protection and a safe space that will prevent re-victimization and not inflict new trauma.”

Ambassador Sohlström reiterated Sweden’s commitment to supporting accountable and people-centered policing practices, both with expertise and funding, and that Sweden, though the Embassy in North Macedonia, is proud to support this important work. The Swedish Ambassador noted that this important step is a demonstration of the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to promoting a justice system that prioritizes the dignity, safety, and best interests of every child.

Deputy Minister Iseni reaffirmed the Ministry’s ownership and commitment to sustainability and focus on making victim-centered approaches standard across all police sections.

The initiative reflects the constructive partnership between the Ministry and the Swedish Police Authority in building a modern, accountable, and community-oriented police service in North Macedonia which is responsive to the needs of all citizens. It also reflects the overarching objective of the Swedish reform support to North Macedonia to assist to the country in its EU integration process also in the areas of rule of law, human rights and gender equality, and it supports the Government’s national reform priorities and the OSCE Mission’s thematic focus on gender equality, police development, and efforts to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

Held on the eve of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the event also underscores how partnership between institutions and international partners can deliver tangible improvements for victims and survivors throughout North Macedonia.

The initiative is realized under the Swedish Support to Police Reform in North Macedonia, implemented by the Swedish Police Authority, funded by Sweden, and within the framework of the extrabudgetary project “Building a Hybrid Education System in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia”, led by the OSCE Mission to Skopje. The Republic of Finland has also provided targeted support enabling the implementation of this initiative and demonstrating continued trust in our joint efforts.