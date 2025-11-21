OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy to visit Albania

HELSINKI, 21 November 2025 - The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, will visit Tirana from 24 to 26 November to meet with high-level government officials, representatives of the international community and youth civil society organizations. The aim of the visit is to further strengthen the OSCE’s partnership with Albania and in South-East Europe.

During the visit Special Envoy Hakala will open the Regional Conference on Online Gender-Based Violence as well as the Conference on 50th Anniversary of Helsinki Final Act.

Throughout the visit, Special Envoy Hakala will also engage with the OSCE Presence in Albania.

