BitcoinTreasuries.net and BitcoinTreasuries.media Partner to Accelerate Corporate Bitcoin Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinTreasuries.net and BitcoinTreasuries.media are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership dedicated to accelerating the global adoption of Bitcoin by corporations.The joint initiative brings together the sector’s largest and most authoritative data resource, BitcoinTreasuries.net, with its fastest-growing event leader, BitcoinTreasuries.media, the official host of the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference in New York, as well as the operator of the Bitcoin Treasuries Podcast with Tim Kotzman.This strategic partnership enables corporate and institutional partners to access exclusive, multi-channel visibility that combines a media, research, and analytics ecosystem. By uniting rich data, targeted outreach, and premium thought leadership, the collaboration will offer partners unparalleled reach into the world’s most engaged audience of Bitcoin investors, executives, institutional product providers, and C-suite decision-makers.Together, the brands aim to deliver a new standard of educational programming and thought leadership tailored for C-suite executives, finance teams, and institutional decision-makers globally. This offering is designed to empower CFOs, finance teams, and institutional decision-makers with exclusive research, case studies, executive interviews, and up-to-the-minute adoption data.Tim Kotzman, co-founder of BitcoinTreasuries.media, stated: “As the Bitcoin movement advances, the demand for trustworthy, educational content and benchmarking tools has never been greater. Together, our expert teams will set the global standard for corporate Bitcoin insight – ensuring executives and stakeholders have the playbook they need for transformation.”Ed Juline, co-founder of BitcoinTreasuries.media and a recognized leader in institutional Bitcoin strategy from his time at Strategy, will oversee executive outreach and partnership strategy.“This alliance is a major milestone for corporations serious about treasury innovation,” Juline stated. “We’re building a one-stop hub for digital asset strategy, compliance, and success stories from real professionals on the frontlines.”The new BitcoinTreasuries.net and BitcoinTreasuries.media hub will feature:+ Curated news coverage and analysis of the latest Bitcoin balance sheet moves+ Exclusive interviews with corporate leaders, asset managers, and regulatory experts+ Actionable data dashboards and benchmarking tools showing global adoption patterns+ A premium content library and member-only events tailored for finance professionals“Bitcoin knowledge for executives is no longer optional – it’s mission critical,” said Pete Rizzo, President at BitcoinTreasuries.net. “By bridging compelling storytelling with concrete data, we can help organizations worldwide make informed decisions about Bitcoin as a treasury asset.”The partnership reflects a broader mission: to promote education, transparency, and collaboration as Bitcoin changes the way companies manage, invest, and innovate. For more information, visit BitcoinTreasuries.net and BitcoinTreasuries.media.Media Contacts:Pete Rizzo / office@bitcointreasuries.netEd Juline / ed@btcdigitalconf.comAbout BitcoinTreasuries.netBitcoinTreasuries.net is the leading global directory and market intelligence platform tracking corporate, public, and private Bitcoin holdings across all regions and industries.About BitcoinTreasuries.mediaBitcoinTreasuries.media is the new media brand dedicated to Bitcoin corporate education, thought leadership, and research, bringing together expert voices from the worlds of business and digital assets.

