Oranje Partners With BitcoinTreasuries.net to Enhance Go-To-Market Launch

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oranje, Latin America’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company, today announced a strategic partnership with BitcoinTreasuries.net , the world’s premier data destination for corporate Bitcoin holdings and market intelligence.By partnering with BitcoinTreasuries.net, Oranje aims to strengthen its position as Brazil’s most innovative and rapidly growing public Bitcoin company, leveraging BitcoinTreasuries.net’s reach to attract the global attention of retail and institutional investors.“Our mission at Oranje is to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin for corporate treasury and empower Latin American investors through education,” said Guilherme Gomes, CEO of Oranje . “Partnering with BitcoinTreasuries.net gives us a powerful platform to showcase our strategy, leadership, and growing reserves to a global audience, while building credibility and standing out in a crowded field.”“This partnership opens doors for transparent communication, drives investor education, and lays the foundation for successful capital formation and long-term relevance as Oranje enters the public markets,” he continued.As the trusted authority on up-to-the-minute data for corporate and government Bitcoin holdings, BitcoinTreasuries.net’s partnership with Oranje will unlock powerful exposure, drive online engagement, and propel the brand’s launch into the spotlight of international finance. The partnership will include joint content initiatives, enhanced financial reporting, and featured placement on BitcoinTreasuries.net’s widely-read corporate rankings – ensuring that the latest updates about Oranje’s treasury and market performance reach investors globally.Pete Rizzo, President of BitcoinTreasuries.net, added: “We see Oranje pioneering the next wave of public company Bitcoin adoption in emerging markets. Their commitment to transparency aligns perfectly with our mission to educate, inform, and connect the institutional and retail investors driving the future of digital assets.”With the news, Oranje has also become one of the first Bitcoin treasury companies to verify their company page on BitcoinTreasuries.net, a new feature designed to increase transparency and boost visibility to the website’s 300,000+ monthly visitors.About OranjeFounded in Brazil, Oranje manages the largest Bitcoin treasury among Latin American public companies. With its shares now trading on B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange , Oranje offers regulated, equity-based Bitcoin exposure for institutions and retail investors.About BitcoinTreasuries.netBitcoinTreasuries.net is the go-to platform for live and historical data on Bitcoin holdings by public companies, private entities, and governments. The site is widely cited in global finance and is relied upon by analysts, investors, and market participants for essential insights on Bitcoin adoption.Media Contacts: info@oranjebtc.comBitcoinTreasuries.net: office@bitcointreasuries.net

