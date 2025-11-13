Secure Digital Markets Joins BitcoinTreasuries.net As Exclusive Institutional Exchange & Pricing Partner

BitcoinTreasuries.net partners with Secure Digital Markets to improve its Bitcoin markets data.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinTreasuries.net , the leading source for institutional and corporate Bitcoin holdings and real-time adoption data, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Secure Digital Markets , a premier institutional trading platform specializing in high-liquidity execution for Bitcoin and digital assets.As institutional Bitcoin adoption accelerates, SDM stands out for its deep liquidity access, regulated infrastructure, and bespoke execution services tailored to corporate and institutional clients. This partnership aligns BitcoinTreasuries.net with a leading force in institutional trading – connecting the world’s treasury leaders and funds with trusted liquidity solutions designed for strategic, compliant Bitcoin acquisition.For over seven years, Secure Digital Markets has been a trusted counterparty for corporations, hedge funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals transacting in the crypto market. The firm’s global team delivers a unified, white-glove experience across execution, settlement, and treasury advisory; ensuring every trade is handled securely, privately, and efficiently.“SDM has been instrumental in bridging traditional financial precision with the emerging Bitcoin economy,” said Pete Rizzo, President of BitcoinTreasuries.net. “The firm’s reputation for integrity, liquidity access, and institutional focus makes them the ideal partner as more companies look to responsibly integrate Bitcoin into their balance sheets.”The collaboration will empower BitcoinTreasuries.net’s clients and audience with access to institutional-grade Bitcoin liquidity, price discovery, and fiat on/off-ramp solutions, crucial tools for executing transparent, well-governed treasury strategies.“Our mission has always been to bring clarity, confidence, and professionalism to the digital asset market,” said Zachary Friedman, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Secure Digital Markets. “The rise of Digital Asset Treasuries marks one of the most important structural shifts in modern finance. transforming how institutions think about reserves, liquidity, and long-term value preservation.”“By partnering with BitcoinTreasuries.net, we’re advancing that evolution. Helping institutions around the world adopt a secure, strategic, and fully auditable approach to Bitcoin treasury management that aligns with their fiduciary mandates and governance standards. As the category matures, our role is to ensure that the foundation of this new asset class is built on transparency, reliability, and institutional discipline.”As part of the collaboration, Secure Digital Markets will serve as the official Bitcoin Market Data Sponsor for BitcoinTreasuries.net, integrating SDM’s institutional-grade information and execution infrastructure across its website and social channels.The partnership will power real-time Bitcoin pricing, treasury analytics, and data-driven insights that illuminate the global flow of institutional Bitcoin holdings — from corporates and funds to sovereign entities.This partnership underscores a shared commitment to lead the next chapter in Digital Asset treasury Infrastructure – through transparency, trust, and responsible Bitcoin integration, advancing best practices for the future of institutional finance.About Secure Digital MarketsSecure Digital Markets, SDM.co , is a global leader in over-the-counter (OTC) digital asset trading and institutional market access. Headquartered in Toronto, Secure Digital Markets provides trusted execution, customized liquidity solutions, and strategic advisory for corporate and institutional clients transacting in major digital assets.With more than $10 billion traded since 2017, SDM has established itself as one of the most reliable counterparties in digital asset finance.About BitcoinTreasuries.netBitcoinTreasuries.net is the world’s leading data resource for tracking institutional and corporate Bitcoin holdings. Founded by NVK (Coinkite.com) in 2020, the platform provides real-time data to analysts, researchers, and investors, empowering institutions to navigate the evolving landscape of Bitcoin-driven financial management.Media Contact:office@bitcointreasuries.net

