OSCE workshop in Bishkek strengthens Kyrgyzstan’s capacity to prevent and investigate virtual-asset-related financial crime

The OSCE concluded a two-day specialized workshop on 19 and 20 November in Bishkek aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s capacity to supervise, investigate, and effectively respond to money-laundering risks linked to virtual assets and blockchain-based finance. The training brought together around 35 representatives of the State Financial Intelligence Service, law-enforcement bodies, supervisory authorities, and financial-sector institutions.

In her opening remarks, Vera Strobachova-Budway, Senior Economic Officer and Head of the Economic Governance Unit at the OSCE Secretariat, underlined the importance of equipping national actors to operate in an evolving digital-finance environment. “Through this workshop, the OSCE is pleased to support Kyrgyzstan in enhancing its supervisory and investigative response to virtual-asset-related risks. The rapid growth of digital financial tools brings new opportunities but also new vulnerabilities, and strong institutional readiness is essential for protecting the integrity of the financial system,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the German Embassy, Luisa Fleischer, Attaché for Culture, Press and Public Affairs, emphasized Germany’s commitment to strengthening global anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) efforts: “Germany is proud to be one of the donors of this important project. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, supporting our partners in addressing emerging risks linked to virtual assets is essential for safeguarding financial stability and security.”

Representing local authorities, Ruslan Dzhumadilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Financial Intelligence Unit, welcomed the initiative and highlighted the practical value of OSCE support: “Virtual assets are increasingly becoming part of the financial landscape, and with that come new risks for our institutions and citizens. Strengthening our expertise in this area is crucial, and we highly appreciate the OSCE’s continued support in helping Kyrgyzstan develop effective supervisory and investigative responses.”

The workshop programme included expert-led sessions on blockchain technology, typologies of virtual-asset-related crimes, international AML/CFT standards, and best practices in tracing, freezing, and recovering crypto-assets. Participants examined emerging criminal schemes – such as KYC-renting, anonymous online marketplaces, and the use of Telegram-based bots – and discussed proactive approaches to supervision, STR processing, and inter-agency co-operation.

The workshop was organized by the OSCE Office of the Co-ordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), as part of the OSCE extrabudgetary project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money-Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets”. The project receives financial support from Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States.