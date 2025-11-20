Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts Stakeholders Present at NSBA Annual Meeting

On October 8, 2025, a distinguished panel including Chief Justice Jeffery Funke, District Court Judge Christina Marroquin, Deputy Cass County Public Defender Angela Minahan, PSC Program Specialist Tara Bos, and York County Attorney Gary Olson conducted a presentation and panel discussion focusing on the role of Problem-Solving Courts within the Nebraska Justice System. The presentation examined how specialized courts, such as drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans’ courts, address the underlying causes of criminal behavior, foster rehabilitation, and aim to reduce recidivism rates. The panel provided insights from judges and program administrators while highlighting collaborative efforts being utilized to address current challenges in Nebraska’s Criminal Justice System.

On October 9, 2025, Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin and Statewide Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgensen delivered a comprehensive presentation and panel discussion for the Military and Veterans Law Section of the NSBA. The session provided an overview of the history, locations, participant eligibility, and impact of Nebraska’s Veterans Treatment Courts and an update on the implementation of Nebraska’s Veterans Justice Program. A portion of the presentation featured a panel discussion featuring all of Nebraska’s Veterans Treatment Court Coordinators, who provided overviews and highlights from their perspective courts.

Top photo: Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin.

Bottom photo L-R: Problem-Solving Court Coordinators Rob Owens, Jordan Boies, Angela Smith, and Heather Moran.