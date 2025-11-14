Adult Probation Hosts Convening of Emerging Adult Justice Pilot Site in Omaha

On October 29th and 30th, the Adult Probation Services Division hosted the third convening of Emerging Adult (EA) Justice pilot sites with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Emerging Adult justice partners.

Highlights of the convening included a panel discussion with our EA pilot and Young Adult Court officers, a panel of justice involved Emerging Adults from Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, New York City, and EAs involved in RISE Prison Re-Entry out of Omaha. District 9 and 4A also presented on their local innovative district programs (LINC-IT cognitive group in Grand Island and the Race Based Stress Trauma and Empowerment program in Omaha).

The two visiting Emerging Adult pilot innovation sites (Massachusetts and Washington D.C) also participated in the event. The Massachusetts’ Committee for Public Counsel Services shared a video of their partnership with their local community provider UTEC to ensure emerging adults have public defense with the lens of emerging adult development. The DC-based Free Minds Book Club also shared a video from one of their participants on the impacts of incarceration on the developing brain.

Supported with research, belongingness is an often-overlooked developmental need, and we believe that increasing community leadership opportunities for 18-25 year olds can go a long way. Nebraska Probation is grateful for the support of stakeholders, thought partners, and the financial support and expertise of the Annie E Casey Foundation.