Ternary Named a Leader in Everest Group’s FinOps Cost Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Leading research firm recognizes Ternary for practitioner-centric innovation and excellence in multi-cloud FinOps for second consecutive year

Ternary demonstrates a strong practitioner-centric FinOps focus through unified, granular visibility across multi-cloud and SaaS, policy-driven governance, and AI-assisted insights.” — Titus M, Practice Director at Everest Group

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, a multi-cloud FinOps platform for enterprises and managed service providers, announced today that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s FinOps Cost Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for the second consecutive year.

In its 2025 assessment, Everest Group evaluated 19 FinOps and cost management products across criteria including innovation, depth of capabilities, customer value, and deployment flexibility. Ternary’s repeated recognition as a Leader underscores its commitment to helping multi-cloud organizations operationalize FinOps at scale and achieve measurable cloud financial outcomes.

Commenting on broader market trends, Titus M, Practice Director at Everest Group, noted the accelerating shift toward unified FinOps platforms: “The FinOps tools market has fundamentally shifted. Earlier, enterprises relied on siloed point solutions for tasks such as commitment optimization or Kubernetes rightsizing. Today, we are seeing rapid convergence where platforms combine multi-cloud visibility, rate and usage optimization, AI-based anomaly detection, and governance into one cohesive framework. This consolidation marks the maturity phase of the FinOps ecosystem.”

The PEAK Matrix® evaluates vendors along two dimensions: “Market Impact” and “Vision and Capability.” Ternary was recognized as a Leader alongside first-generation cost management players such as IBM, Flexera, and Broadcom.

Regarding Ternary’s recognition, Titus M added, “Ternary demonstrates a strong practitioner-centric FinOps focus through unified, granular visibility across multi-cloud and SaaS, policy-driven governance, and AI-assisted insights. Complementing this, Ternary brings MSP-ready, flexible deployment and standards aligned with the FOCUS schema to streamline cross-cloud reporting and accelerate value. These combined strengths have contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s FinOps Cost Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation Governing Board Member, welcomed the recognition and celebrated the company’s continued leadership. “Our repeat Leader recognition reflects both the maturity of our platform and our long-term vision for the future of technology spend management. We remain committed to advancing the FinOps discipline and equipping customers and partners with modern, intelligent tools to manage cloud, SaaS, and AI costs. We’re proud to be recognized alongside the first-generation pioneers while providing the next-generation capabilities that enable today’s FinOps teams to control costs and improve efficiency.”

To explore Everest Group’s analysis of the FinOps market, including its detailed profile of Ternary, you may download a complimentary copy at: https://ternary.app/everest-group-finops-ternary-leader.

Everest Group subscribers can access the full report at: https://www.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2025-29-r-7701/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.