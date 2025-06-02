Ternary Unveils Major FinOps Innovations to Advance Technology Spend Management

Latest enhancements drive smarter cost control across cloud and SaaS environments

Enabling multi-currency support was incredibly easy, and what impressed me most was how effortlessly it applied to existing budgets, even those originally configured in USD.” — Paul Venter, Professional Services Executive, iOCO UK

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, a recognized leader in multi-cloud FinOps, today announced new product innovations that empower FinOps teams to manage complex multi-cloud and SaaS environments with greater precision and control. Recent enhancements include full adoption of the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS[TM]) billing format, the next generation of Ternary Custom Labels, and multi-currency support.

Enabling a bring-your-own-data model powered by FOCUS

Ternary has contributed to FOCUS since April 2023, taking an active role in shaping the specification. The company began adopting FOCUS for the leading cloud providers starting with the initial FOCUS release, in November 2023.

Today, Ternary supports FOCUS as the primary data classification model across its platform, delivering more detailed, accurate, and queryable billing data than ever before. The platform provides enhanced flexibility, as customers can choose to ingest native FOCUS exports or continue using their original cloud provider billing files (e.g., AWS Cost and Usage Report), which will be automatically mapped to the FOCUS format. The latter approach grants access to all baseline FOCUS fields alongside unique provider-specific columns, yielding more precise insights into how each service impacts costs.

In addition to offering native FOCUS support, Ternary can ingest any FOCUS-formatted files stored in Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage for SaaS services. This capability accelerates data integration, enabling teams to extract insights more quickly.

FOCUS-powered reporting unlocks seamless multi-cloud analysis, allowing users to run accurate queries across multiple providers, with data that is complete and consistently categorized. To help users design reports for their business needs, Ternary includes built-in column descriptions. By embracing FOCUS, alongside faster data ingestion and a flexible architecture, Ternary empowers FinOps teams to reduce manual effort, enhance reporting accuracy, and gain greater control over spending.

Joshua Kwan, Ternary CTO and co-founder, commented on the company’s latest innovation: “FOCUS is a breakthrough in cost transparency, creating a common language across major cloud platforms. At Ternary, we’ve helped shape the standard so that it reflects real-world multi-cloud needs. By using FOCUS with Ternary, companies get clearer insight into Cloud+ spending, no matter how many providers they use.”

Faster, more flexible cost attribution with custom labels

The latest release of Ternary Custom Labels makes it faster and easier for teams to organize and attribute cloud costs, even in the most complex environments. Users can now create entirely new dimensions from any existing label—including other custom labels—offering the flexibility to model cost structures that mirror how their business actually operates.

Legacy cost management tools often take up to 24 hours to reflect changes. For enterprises using Ternary, new labels are ready in under an hour (and, for smaller organizations, often within minutes). Updated labels automatically propagate across dashboards and reports, streamlining workflows and enabling quicker, more confident decision-making. Every action available through the API is fully supported in the user interface, making the experience both powerful and accessible for technical and nontechnical users alike.

New multi-currency support for global cloud reporting

Ternary recently introduced multi-currency support to help organizations more effectively manage cloud spend across global regions. Teams can now select from over 200 supported currencies—including EUR, GBP, and AUD—allowing them to view and report spend in the currency that best aligns with their financial operations. Monthly exchange rates are applied automatically, ensuring accurate reporting and eliminating the need for manual currency conversions.

To streamline governance and compliance, a detailed audit log captures all changes to currency settings. Managed service providers (MSPs) can also set default currencies for their child tenants, ensuring consistent reporting standards across their portfolio. With these capabilities, Ternary simplifies multi-region financial management and brings greater clarity and consistency to global cloud operations.

Paul Venter, Professional Services Executive at iOCO UK, shared his feedback on Ternary’s latest release: “Ternary’s multi-currency support feature has been a game-changer—our customers can now view their cloud spend in their local currency effortlessly. It’s a simple yet powerful enhancement that makes cloud cost management more intuitive, transparent, and accessible for teams across the globe.”

A commitment to FinOps innovation

These latest product updates are part of a broader vision of Ternary as an open data platform for technology spend management, enabling a future where variable technology spend, organizational metadata, and usage metrics are fully integrated. Ternary’s expert FinOps team is developing a new ingestion framework that supports this vision. With a flexible pipeline, designed to bring in cost data from any source, organizations can uncover the most relevant cost and usage signals for their business, and take action based on those insights.

Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation Governing Board member Sasha Kipervarg described the company’s vision this way: “At Ternary, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of FinOps practitioners, especially as interest grows in applying FinOps principles to Cloud+ environments. By delivering accurate, timely, and actionable cost data, we will empower organizations to make informed decisions, improve accountability, and gain control over spending.”

Ternary will demonstrate its unique platform capabilities at FinOps X 2025, the annual conference for FinOps practitioners, June 2–5, in San Diego. For more information on Ternary’s multi-cloud FinOps platform, visit https://ternary.app/platform/why-ternary/.

