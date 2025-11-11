Ternary Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup

CRN has included Ternary on its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the “Cloud” category.

A leading channel publication honors Ternary for the second consecutive year.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, the multi-cloud FinOps platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Ternary on its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the “Cloud” category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence, application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security, and storage.

Ternary is the only purpose-built FinOps solution designed specifically for MSPs, revolutionizing how they deliver multi-cloud cost control to their clients. With its comprehensive multi-tenant platform and channel-first strategy, Ternary enables partners to seamlessly manage all customers, across all clouds, in a single pane of glass, accelerating growth and delivering measurable value.

The Ternary Partner Program builds on this advantage by offering joint go-to-market opportunities, continuous training, and collaborative product development, allowing MSPs to expand FinOps services faster and improve profitability. Together with Ternary, partners are transforming cloud cost management into a scalable and differentiated FinOps service offering that fuels long-term growth.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers stand out in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’re excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This honor highlights each organization’s commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation governing board member, welcomed the honor. “Being recognized by CRN for the second consecutive year reflects the momentum behind our channel-first strategy,” Kipervarg said. “We remain committed to building lasting, impactful partnerships that empower MSPs to deliver differentiated FinOps services. Together with our partners, we’re helping customers unlock multi-cloud cost efficiency at scale.”

The CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is featured online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.

To learn more about why leading managed service providers partner with Ternary, visit https://ternary.app/partners/msps/.

About Ternary

Ternary is the modern FinOps platform purpose-built to drive accountability and maximize technology spend efficiency. Designed for finance, engineering, and FinOps teams, Ternary delivers real-time visibility, actionable insights, and seamless collaboration to align cloud investments with strategic business goals. Trusted by global enterprises and leading managed service providers, Ternary manages over $7.5 billion in multi-cloud spend and is backed by experienced investors, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital. For more information, visit ternary.app.

